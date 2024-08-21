CloudHesive Achieves Amazon Elastic Container Service Competency Designation

Whether deploying microservices for greater resilience and agility, running large-scale batch jobs, or managing hybrid cloud applications via Amazon ECS Anywhere, we empower businesses to optimize their workloads on a secure, managed platform. Post this

Amazon ECS is a fully managed container orchestration service that simplifies the deployment, management, and scaling of containerized applications. Fully integrated with AWS, ECS provides a secure and reliable platform for running workloads in both cloud and on-premises environments through Amazon ECS Anywhere. Customers can describe their applications, and Amazon ECS will automatically manage launching, monitoring, and scaling, offering flexible compute options and seamless integration with AWS services.

CloudHesive's Strategic Role in Amazon ECS Delivery

By achieving the Amazon ECS Delivery Service Designation, CloudHesive is further equipped to help businesses adopt containerized applications at scale. With Amazon ECS handling much of the container management, CloudHesive can focus on value-added services such as designing custom architectures, optimizing infrastructure, and integrating advanced security and monitoring solutions.

"Being approved fo Amazon ECS underscores CloudHesive's ability to modernize applications and reduce operational complexity for our clients. With Amazon ECS, our customers benefit from a secure, scalable, and cost-efficient platform," said Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive.

CloudHesive will leverage Amazon ECS to help clients deploy both stateless and stateful applications at scale, enhancing the efficiency of their development and operations teams. Additionally, with Amazon ECS Anywhere, CloudHesive extends Amazon ECS's benefits to on-premises environments, providing unified management across cloud and data centers.

"Our clients span a variety of industries, and with Amazon ECS, they can now unlock a new level of scalability and efficiency," said Walker. "Whether deploying microservices for greater resilience and agility, running large-scale batch jobs, or managing hybrid cloud applications via Amazon ECS Anywhere, we empower businesses to optimize their workloads on a secure, managed platform."

CloudHesive's expertise in building and managing cloud-native applications, combined with the capabilities of ECS, enables them to offer tailored container solutions. These solutions cater to specific business needs, ranging from simple automation tasks to complex multi-container deployments, all benefiting from ECS's flexibility and reliability.

About CloudHesive

Founded in 2014, CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Partner and Amazon Managed Services Partner, specializing in cloud consulting, managed services, and application optimization. We help customers adapt and transform their organizations by leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services.

CloudHesive is recognized for its expertise in operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and advanced technologies such as container orchestration and omnichannel customer experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina, CloudHesive serves a global customer base across various industries. For more information, visit CloudHesive.

Media Contact

Veronica Henley, CloudHesive, 954 256 0076, [email protected] , CloudHesive

