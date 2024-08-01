CloudHesive Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency

We possess a powerful skill set that enables us to create and launch transformative AI solutions across various industries, utilizing AWS numerous AI services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Q, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia Post this

CloudHesive has built innovative solutions across multiple industry verticals that enable customer contact centers, business operations, and internal teams to drive instant value to our customers. All these solutions have been built using the robust set of Gen AI services provided by Amazon Web Services. Some of the solutions developed have significantly decreased the time to self-service for customers via phone, text, and email AI automation, automated expense managed across five countries, and increased customer satisfaction by leveraging AI-driven chatbots. Large-scale data analytics has also helped drive business decisions and foster innovation in AI-driven applications.

CloudHesive's Generative AI services offer cost-effective scalability and support for all standard AWS Generative AI services. The company's solutions simplify infrastructure management, enabling clients to focus on innovation. Using these advanced tools, CloudHesive can craft innovative solutions for its customers, enabling the customization and utilization of foundational language models at scale. This approach significantly enhances application development and delivers innovative solutions for our customers.

The https://aws.amazon.com/partner s/programs/competencies/ [AWS Competency Partner Program __title__ AWS Competency Partner Program] is designed to identify, validate, and promote AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. These AWS Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation to ensure they follow AWS best practices.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by using the power of the Amazon Web Services through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit CloudHesive.

