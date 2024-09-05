CloudHesive Achieves Amazon Web Services Small and Medium Business Services Competency

"This accomplishment underscores CloudHesive's dedication to supporting SMBs in their growth journeys," said Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive. "By leveraging AWS services, we empower our clients to innovate, reduce costs, and scale with confidence." Post this

The AWS SMB Services Competency is awarded to AWS Partners who have demonstrated expertise in providing scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses. These solutions help SMB s modernize their operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth by leveraging AWS technologies. By achieving this competency, CloudHesive is recognized for its success in delivering innovative cloud-based solutions that address the specific challenges faced by SMBs.

This accomplishment underscores CloudHesive's proven track record in enabling SMBs to adopt cloud technologies that support their unique business objectives, from infrastructure and automation to security and compliance. The competency also positions CloudHesive as a trusted partner for SMBs looking to scale efficiently and securely.

CloudHesive's Role in Empowering SMBs

Small and medium businesses represent 98% of businesses across all industries, employ 67% of workers, and generate 45% of global GDP. With the approval of AWS SMB competency, CloudHesive is better equipped to guide SMBs through their cloud journey. CloudHesive offers tailored solutions that simplify cloud adoption and optimize business operations such as enabling Amazon Connect Contact centers with Gen AI capabilities. From consulting to Amazon managed services, CloudHesive focuses on enhancing the customer experience and enabling SMBs to harness the full potential of AWS services.

"This accomplishment underscores CloudHesive's dedication to supporting SMBs in their growth journeys," said Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive. "By leveraging AWS services, we empower our clients to innovate, reduce costs, and scale with confidence."

Looking Ahead

CloudHesive will continue to leverage its expertise to deliver customized cloud solutions that address the specific needs of SMBs, ensuring they remain competitive in today's rapidly evolving marketplace. Building on this momentum, the company plans to expand its service offerings and deepen its expertise in artificial intelligence (Gen AI), machine learning, data analytics, and Contact Center utilizing Amazon Connect and cloud-native application optimization while expanding geographically into new regions. Assisting the SMB market through CloudHesive's managed services and managed security services. CloudHesive is dedicated to delivering transformative cloud solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the digital age.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by using the power of Amazon Web Services through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit http://www.CloudHesive.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent developments.

Media Contact

Veronica Henly, CloudHesive, 954 256 0076, [email protected], www.CloudHesive.com

SOURCE CloudHesive