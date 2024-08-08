CloudHesive Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program Renewal

This recognition reflects our team's hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional cloud solutions. We are excited to continue raising the bar and leveraging the benefits of the AWS MSP Program to provide even greater value to our customers Post this

"We are thrilled to have our AWS MSP status renewed," said Jim Walker, CEO at CloudHesive. "This recognition reflects our team's hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional cloud solutions. We are excited to continue raising the bar and leveraging the benefits of the AWS MSP Program to provide even greater value to our customers."

AWS partnered with CloudHesive to streamline the journey to the cloud through a variety of managed services. CloudHesive's Next Generation Amazon Managed Services practice combines perspectives from Managed Services, DevOps, and SecOps to provide end-to-end coverage, helping customers around the world excel on the cloud without having to spend time and money on undifferentiated heavy lifting.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the partner's ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to their client's AWS environments. The use of a third-party validation audit brings value to participating APN Partners and AWS customers, who can confidently identify qualified AWS MSP Partners. Successfully completing the audit ensures AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that their business processes are best of breed, ensuring they are capable of delivering the high-level of customer focus Amazon is known for.

By migrating to and building on Amazon Web Services (AWS), companies around the world are redefining what's possible. The explosive growth of technology solutions available from AWS and AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners, combined with the need for faster and more agile solution development, raises many questions for companies seeking to modernize their business. The AWS MSP Partner Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer's environments.

AWS MSP Partners are fundamental to helping customers take advantage of the AWS Cloud.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by leveraging the power of the Amazon Web Services ecosystem through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, with a focus on operational excellence, security, reliability, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit CloudHesive.

