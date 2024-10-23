CloudHesive Achieves AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) Delivery Validation, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Cloud Security

"This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions for our customers," said Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive. "With AWS WAF Delivery, we can ensure businesses maintain a secure and reliable environment in the AWS cloud." Post this

The Challenge and Solution

As businesses face increasing cyber threats, protecting web applications has become a top priority. With the AWS WAF Delivery validation, CloudHesive is equipped to provide comprehensive security solutions that ensure web application availability, confidentiality, and integrity.

CloudHesive has consistently demonstrated its ability to help organizations configure and optimize AWS WAF, tailoring security rules to each client's unique needs while ensuring maximum performance. This validation underscores CloudHesive's technical proficiency and success in delivering solutions that strengthen cybersecurity and ensure compliance with standards such as PCI DSS.

Benefits for CloudHesive Customers

Achieving the AWS WAF Delivery validation enhances CloudHesive's ability to help businesses secure their web applications against known and emerging threats, such as SQL injection attacks. With AWS WAF's advanced capabilities, CloudHesive provides scalable security solutions that grow alongside applications without compromising protection or performance. These solutions ensure compliance with critical regulations, such as PCI DSS, essential for organizations handling sensitive data.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by using the power of the Amazon Web Services through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit CloudHesive.

Media Contact

Veronica Henley, CloudHesive, 954 256 0076, [email protected], www.cloudhesive.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CloudHesive