CloudHesive Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS

Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive, expressed pride in Cloudhesive's exceptional team, stating, "We're thrilled to be validated by AWS as an Amazon EKS Service Delivery Partner. This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and customer obsession. My deepest gratitude to the team that strives every day to provide the best service for our customers, helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Excited about the opportunities ahead!"

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

About Cloudhesive

CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Partner that provides cloud solutions dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of cloud computing. We are a customer-obsessed organization and are driven by delivering innovative cloud solutions to our customers. We specialize in cloud architecture, cloud security, DevOps, and managed services. CloudHesive offers a wide range of solutions designed to help organizations transform, innovate, and thrive in the digital age, including niche business solutions built on top of Amazon Connect, Amazon Workspaces, and our next-generation managed services such as Cloud Security, Generative AI and ConnetPath CX our contact center solution Platform powered by Amazon Connect.

We are focused on driving incremental value to our customers and helping them in successful adoption of Cloud.

CloudHesive service global customers from our headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Learn more at http://www.cloudhesive.com and http://www.connectpath.cx

CLOUDHESIVE SALES TEAM, CloudHesive, 800-860-2040, [email protected], www.cloudhesive.com

