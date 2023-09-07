CloudHesive Announces the Appointment of Michael Tobin OBE to its Board of Directors

"Michael Tobin's remarkable track record of leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence aligns with CloudHesive's values and current vision." Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive Tweet this

"CloudHesive is one of the fastest growing companies in the United States", said Michael Tobin. "I'm delighted to be joining this exciting organization as it continues to cement its position as a leading international AWS partner, leveraging its broad capability and experience to create significant value for its clients worldwide."

An innovative and experienced leader, Tobin has decades of technical industry experience, including his role as Chief Executive Officer of UK's Telecity Group PLC from 2002 to 2014. There, he led the company's transformation from a £6 million market cap entity in 2002 to a top-performing FTSE250 company valued at over £2.5 billion. Under his direction, Telecity Group was recognized as Britain's Most Admired Tech Company in 2012, helping to solidify its position as an industry leader.

Throughout his career, Tobin has received numerous accolades, including the London Business Awards' "Business Turnaround of the Year" in 2005, the UK Innovation Awards' "IPO of the Year" in 2008, and the techMARK Personality of the Year in that same year. In 2014, Tobin was honored in the Queen's New Year Honours List with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal for his outstanding services to the Digital Economy.

His dedication to excellence extends beyond his professional endeavors, as he ran 40 marathons in 40 days for the Prince's Trust in 2016 and trekked the South Pole in 2020 for charity.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner founded in 2014 by veterans in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by leveraging the power of the public cloud ecosystem through consulting, and next-generation managed services with a focus on Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, and Application Optimization. We service global customers and have headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado, Santiago, Chile, Bogota, Colombia and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Visit https://www.cloudhesive.com for more information.

Media Contact

CloudHesive Sales Team, CloudHesive, 800-860-2040, [email protected], www.cloudhesive.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CloudHesive