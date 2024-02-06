CloudHesive Attains AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2

This accomplishment underscores our strong commitment to excellence and innovation in AWS cloud resource management. We consistently strive to broaden our knowledge, ensuring the delivery of top-tier services to our valued customers. Post this

Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive, commended the outstanding achievements of CloudHesive's team, stating, "I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving validation Amazon EC2 Systems Manager. This accomplishment underscores our strong commitment to excellence and innovation in AWS cloud resource management. We consistently strive to broaden our knowledge, ensuring the delivery of top-tier services to our valued customers. This validation mirrors our continuous dedication to development and excellence in the AWS environment "

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

About Cloudhesive

CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Partner that provides cloud solutions dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of cloud computing. We are a customer-obsessed organization and are driven by delivering innovative cloud solutions to our customers. We offer a wide range of solutions designed to help organizations transform, innovate, and thrive in the digital age, including niche business solutions built on top of Amazon Connect, Amazon Workspaces, and our next-generation managed services such as Cloud Security, Generative AI and ConnetPath our contact center solution Platform powered by Amazon Connect.

We are focused on driving incremental value to our customers and helping them in successful adoption of Cloud.

CloudHesive service global customers from our headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Learn more at http://www.cloudhesive.com and http://www.connectpath.cx

