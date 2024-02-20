CloudHesive CEO Recognized Among South Florida Business Journal's Power 250 Leaders

"Being recognized as a business leader in South Florida is an honor that signifies the impact CloudHesive has made in our community. It reflects our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and driving economic growth in the region." Jim Walker. Post this

"Being recognized as a business leader in South Florida is an honor that signifies the impact CloudHesive has made in our community. It reflects our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and driving economic growth in the region. As CEO, I'm proud to lead a team dedicated to delivering and producing results," commented Walker.

Furthermore, the company has successfully integrated two new acquisitions into its portfolio, further strengthening its position in the market. These strategic developments have contributed to the continuous growth of CloudHesive, maintaining annual growth rates exceeding 80%. Among the standout services that have propelled CloudHesive's success is ConnectPath, a contact center platform powered by Amazon Connect. This solution has proven to be a key component in the company's strategy to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Kathy Lijoi, COO of CloudHesive, commented on this latest achievement, "We are immensely proud of Walker's recognition and the acknowledgment of CloudHesive's impact on the technical community. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in cloud technology, we remain committed to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era."

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Partner that provides cloud solutions dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of cloud computing. We are a customer-obsessed organization and are driven by delivering innovative cloud solutions to our customers. We specialize in cloud architecture, cloud security, DevOps, and managed services. CloudHesive offers a wide range of solutions designed to help organizations transform, innovate, and thrive in the digital age including nice business solutions built on top of Amazon Connect, Amazon Workspaces, and our next-generation managed services such as Cloud Security, Generative AI and ConnectPatch CX our contact center solution Platform powered by Amazon Connect. businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. To learn more, visit

