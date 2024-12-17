CloudHesive Enhances ConnectPath CX with Seamless Salesforce Integration to Boost Quality of Customer Experience and Agent Efficiency

"ConnectPath CX's integration within Salesforce provides the best of both applications without users having to compromise" Post this

The latest ConnectPath CX upgrade introduces several key features that streamline workflows and boost productivity:

CTI Flows for Common Events – Automates actions such as opening screens, updating records, and creating dispositions without custom coding.

Presence Synchronization – Synchronization of user presence between ConnectPath CX and Salesforce Omnichannel, mirroring ConnectPath's existing Microsoft Teams presence integration.

Click-to-Dial – Allows users to initiate contacts from a Salesforce record with a single click, eliminating manual copying and pasting, saving valuable time.

Addressing Customer Pain Points

Previously, users needed to toggle between multiple windows and manually transfer data, creating inefficiencies in their workflows. With this integration, ConnectPath CX centralizes all tools and data within Salesforce, simplifying workflows and reducing operational friction.

"ConnectPath CX's integration within Salesforce provides the best of both applications without users having to compromise," said Patrick Hannah, CTO of CloudHesive.

Advancing CRM Integration for the Future

This release marks the first step toward broader CRM compatibility, with Salesforce paving the way for future integrations. By automating workflows and centralizing processes, ConnectPath CX, powered by Amazon Connect, continues to deliver seam-less omnichannel customer experiences that drive efficiency and innovation.

Targeted for ConnectPath CX, Amazon Connect, and Salesforce Users

The upgrade is designed for agents and supervisors who rely on ConnectPath CX and Salesforce. Existing customers can access the integration by requesting it from CloudHesive, and CloudHesive is actively seeking early adopters for feedback to enhance future updates.

About CloudHesive

CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider, specializing in cloud migrations, managed services, application performance optimization, and advanced Amazon Connect solutions with AI-driven capabilities. Its flagship product, ConnectPath CX, is a comprehensive Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform designed to deliver seamless omnichannel customer experiences.

CloudHesive continues to innovate by expanding its offerings in AI, machine learning, and data analytics while growing its presence in Latin America and Europe. As a trusted partner, CloudHesive empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age with cut-ting-edge cloud solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudhesive.com.

Media Contact

Veronica, CloudHesive, 9542560076, [email protected], www.cloudhesive.com

SOURCE CloudHesive