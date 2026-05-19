CloudHesive Launches its Anthropic AI Consulting Practice on AWS

Anthropic and AWS together give our customers something no other combination can: the most highly capable AI models for coding, reasoning, and agentic workflows, running on the enterprise platform they already trust, Jim Walker – Chief Product Officer / Founder stated. Post this

1. Contact Center & CX Modernization with AI

As an Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner, CloudHesive brings deep expertise in contact center AI and agentic AI agent solutions. The company builds and operates their ConnectPath CX platform powered by Amazon Connect which is available in the AWS Marketplace and deploys Agentic AI solutions leveraging Anthropic's Claude model across the full CX stack. some uses cases include:

AI-powered knowledge assistants and real-time after-call summarization

Agent assists copilots that surface answers and next-best-actions during live interactions

Self-service resolution powered by Claude for the highest-volume customer intents

Full AI orchestration including intelligent routing, automated handoffs, and workforce optimization

CloudHesive's Amazon Connect expertise, ConnectPath CX platform, and Claude deployment experience make this the most comprehensive transformational Contact Center AI offering available for enterprise and SMB production environments.

2. Intelligent Document Processing

Enterprises in financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government process millions of documents annually through manual, error-prone and inefficient workflows. Claude on Bedrock transforms this with AI that extracts, classifies, validates, and routes documents with near-human accuracy at machine speed. This includes uses cases such as:

Automated invoice and expense processing

Contract analysis, obligation extraction, and renewal tracking

Regulatory document review and compliance flagging

Multilingual document processing for LATAM and global operations

CloudHesive's uses cases include enterprise deployments where they have automated and drove efficiencies across multiple business units within an organization and decreased inefficiencies across internal teams.

3. Workflow Automation

Beyond conversations and documents, enterprises have hundreds of manuals, rule-based processes ready for AI-powered automation. The practice deploys Claude-powered agentic systems that reason through multi-step tasks, call tools and APIs, and act across business workflows such as:

IT operations automation and incident resolution

DevOps pipeline optimization and Infrastructure-as-Code generation

HR onboarding, procurement approvals, and compliance workflows

Cross-system orchestration with MCP tool integration and Bedrock AgentCore

These are production agentic systems with identity management, audit logging, and human-on-the-loop oversight — not chatbot prototypes.

POWERED BY CLAUDE ON AMAZON BEDROCK

Every engagement in the practice runs Anthropic's Claude models through Amazon Bedrock, giving enterprises the full set of AWS enterprise controls to secure your AI pipeline and provide complete audit trail of every model invocation.

For regulated industries healthcare, financial services, government, and defense, this combination of Anthropic's frontier AI with AWS's enterprise security and compliance framework is the difference between a model that can be evaluated and a model that can actually be deployed in production across your enterprise.

"Anthropic and AWS together give our customers something no other combination can: the most highly capable AI models for coding, reasoning, and agentic workflows, running on the enterprise platform they already trust," Jim Walker – Chief Product Officer / Founder stated. "These are not a proof of concepts, but production AI solutions with real security, real compliance, and real business outcomes."

About CloudHesive

We Make Your Cloud and AI Possible.

CloudHesive is an AI-first AWS Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) that helps enterprises move from cloud adoption to measurable business outcomes across four AI driven service pillars: Cloud Migration and Modernization; Next-Gen MSP and Security, delivered through our CloudHesive FlexCare offering; Contact Center Modernization with Amazon Connect and ConnectPath CX; and Agentic AI, Generative AI, and Data Analytics, including Amazon Bedrock and Claude-based solutions. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations across the United States and Latin America. CloudHesive holds multiple AWS competencies, including AWS Generative AI, Amazon Connect Service Delivery, AWS MSP, AWS SMB Services, and Amazon ECS and EKS Service Delivery, and was named a 2025 AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year finalist for Latin America and a 2025 Global Generative AI Partner of the Year finalist. CloudHesive is also an authorized Anthropic reseller, bringing frontier model capabilities into enterprise AWS environments under production-grade governance.

For more information, visit cloudhesive.com or contact CloudHesive through the AWS Partner Network.

Media Contact

Mora Montalbetti, CloudHesive, 54 91131450154, [email protected], https://www.cloudhesive.com/

SOURCE CloudHesive