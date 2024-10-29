CloudHesive Named One of South Florida Business Journal's Top 100 Private Companies of 2024

"At CloudHesive, we remain committed to providing cutting-edge cloud solutions that not only meet today's challenges but also prepare businesses for tomorrow's opportunities. As we expand, our focus continues to be on helping our customers unlock the full potential of the AWS cloud ecosystem." Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of South Florida's top private companies, a reflection of the dedication and passion of our team and the trust our clients place in us," added Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive. "At CloudHesive, we remain committed to providing cutting-edge cloud solutions that not only meet today's challenges but also prepare businesses for tomorrow's opportunities. As we expand, our focus continues to be on helping our customers unlock the full potential of the AWS cloud ecosystem."

CloudHesive's remarkable growth is driven by its unwavering focus on customer success and its cloud-first approach, offering services like cloud migration, application optimization, managed services, and tailored contact center solutions using Amazon Connect, featuring advanced Gen AI capabilities.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and an Amazon Managed Service Provider, CloudHesive leverages its strategic partnerships and highly skilled team to deliver industry-leading cloud and contact center solutions, including the ConnectPath CCaaS platform. Looking ahead, the company is focused on expanding its services in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, while continuing to grow in markets across Latin America and Europe.

Each year, hundreds of companies apply for inclusion in the Private 100, submitting comprehensive documentation to verify their revenue figures. The top 100 companies selected collectively employ thousands of workers, and their continued growth reflects the strength and diversity of South Florida's economy. CloudHesive's inclusion in the 2024 list further underscores its position as a trusted partner in delivering innovative cloud services and solutions.

As CloudHesive continues its growth journey, it remains committed to empowering businesses with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in a digital-first world.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by using the power of the Amazon Web Services through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit http://www.CloudHesive.com

Media Contact

Veronica, CloudHesive, 954 256 0076, [email protected], https://www.cloudhesive.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CloudHesive