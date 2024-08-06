CloudHesive Ranks #12 Among the Top 25 Fastest Growing Solution Providers

Our growth is a direct result of our commitment to providing exceptional cloud services that empower our clients to achieve their business objectives. Post this

Being named #12 in the 2024 Fast Growth 150, is a testament to CloudHesive's commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions that drive business transformation. The list highlights companies with exceptional revenue growth and their ability to adapt and excel in the evolving technology landscape.

Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition, stating, "Our growth is a direct result of our commitment to providing exceptional cloud services that empower our clients to achieve their business objectives."

CloudHesive's impressive growth trajectory can be attributed to several key factors:

Customer-Centric Solutions: The company specializes in cloud migration and optimization solutions, managed services, security compliance, and consulting services. In addition, CloudHesive provides contact center solutions, one of which is ConnectPath, a contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution powered by Amazon Connect.

Strategic Partnerships: As a premier AWS Consulting Partner and Amazon Managed Service Provider (MSP), CloudHesive has leveraged its strategic partnerships to offer cutting-edge solutions and personalized cloud management.

Skilled Team: CloudHesive's team of cloud experts and engineers is dedicated to delivering superior service and support, ensuring client projects are executed with precision and excellence.

CloudHesive plans to build on this momentum by expanding its service offerings and deepening its expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-native application development. The company is committed to maintaining its growth trajectory while delivering transformative cloud solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the digital age.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by leveraging the power of the Amazon Web Services ecosystem through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, with a focus on operational excellence, security, reliability, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit http://www.CloudHesive.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, they draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

For more information about the Fast Growth 150 and CloudHesive's achievements, please visit http://www.channelfutures.com.

Media Contact

Veronica Henley, CloudHesive, 954 256 0076, [email protected], www.CloudHesive.com

SOURCE CloudHesive