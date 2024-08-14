CloudHesive Ranks No. 1305 Among America's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies and lands on the Inc 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.

We enable organizational transformation through consulting, Generative AI solutions, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization. Post this

CloudHesive has been ranked on the list for five consecutive years and continues to drive its growth through innovative technology solutions in cloud technology, Generative AI, Data Analytics, and Managed Services.

"The Inc. 5000 recognition is a huge win for us, especially with all the visibility it provides to help us keep growing and innovating," says CloudHesive CEO James Walker. "Our accelerated revenue growth is due to our commitment to outstanding cloud services, helping clients achieve their goals. We enable organizational transformation through consulting, Generative AI solutions, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

CloudHesive's impressive growth trajectory can be attributed to several key factors:

Customer-Centric Solutions: The company specializes in cloud migration and optimization solutions, managed services, security compliance, and consulting services such as GenAI solution development. In addition, CloudHesive provides contact center solutions, one of which is ConnectPath, a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform powered by Amazon Connect.

Strategic Partnerships: As a premier AWS Consulting Partner and Amazon Managed Service Provider (MSP), CloudHesive has leveraged its strategic partnerships to offer cutting-edge solutions and personalized cloud management.

Skilled Team: CloudHesive's team of cloud experts and engineers is dedicated to delivering superior service and support, ensuring client projects are executed with precision and excellence.

CloudHesive plans to build on this momentum by expanding its service offerings and deepening its expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud-native application optimization. The company is also expanding geographically into several new regions in Latin America and the European markets. The company is committed to maintaining its growth trajectory while delivering transformative cloud solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the digital age.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by using the power of Amazon Web Services through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit http://www.CloudHesive.com

Media Contact

Veronica Henley, CloudHesive, 954 256 0076, [email protected], www.CloudHesive.com

SOURCE CloudHesive