CloudHesive wins AWS Public Sector Partner of the year Latam 2023 Award

Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive, expressed pride in Cloudhesive's exceptional team, stating, "Winning the AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year award is a testament to their dedication and expertise. My heartfelt congratulations to the Latin America team, whose contributions are integral to our success. This honor reflects the hard work defining our organization, and I'm excited about the opportunities ahead with our dedication to customer obsession. Thank you to AWS and our incredible team for making this achievement possible.'"

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

In addition, there were a number of data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance within the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys. CloudHesive is excited to announce it has received AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year LATAM recognizing the company as the top AWS Public Sector Partner with cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

About Cloudhesive

CloudHesive is a leading cloud solutions provider dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of cloud computing. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, the company specializes in cloud architecture, cloud security, DevOps, and managed services. CloudHesive offers a wide range of solutions designed to help organizations transform, innovate, and thrive in the digital age. They service global customers from our headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

