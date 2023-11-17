CloudHesive Wins Prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award

We are proud of building one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the U.S. This recognition is an honor and helps validate the work my dedicated team is doing. We have had tremendous growth in the industries we service, and we are just getting started." Post this

CloudHesive's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its dedication to providing cutting-edge cloud solutions. The company's flagship product, ConnectPath CX, is a state-of-the-art Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform powered by Amazon Connect. ConnectPath CX is designed to empower businesses with advanced customer engagement capabilities, offering a seamless and personalized communication experience.

In addition to its CCaaS offering, CloudHesive specializes in providing Managed Services for businesses seeking to optimize their cloud infrastructure and enhance their operational efficiency. These services include cloud architecture, migration, security, and ongoing management to ensure clients can focus on their core competencies while CloudHesive handles the complexities of their cloud environments.

Furthermore, CloudHesive is recognized as a thought leader in the cloud industry. The company regularly contributes valuable insights and best practices through thought leadership articles, webinars, and industry events, solidifying its reputation as a trusted advisor in the technology space.

The Deloitte Fast 500 Award serves as a testament to CloudHesive's impressive growth and unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier cloud solutions and services to its clients. The company's commitment to customer-centricity and innovation is a driving force behind its success.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is a leading cloud solutions provider dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of cloud computing. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, the company specializes in cloud architecture, cloud security, DevOps, and managed services. CloudHesive offers a wide range of solutions designed to help organizations transform, innovate, and thrive in the digital age. They service global customers from our headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

