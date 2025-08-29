Cloudlinx Secures Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"Nearly doubling our growth over three years—without outside funding—proves the power of building a business on client trust, team dedication, and sheer determination." — Michael Galeotafiore, Co-Founder & President, Cloudlinx Post this

"Being named among America's fastest-growing private companies is testament to both the dedication we have to our clients, as well as our team and the loyalty we received back from both" said Michael Galeotafiore, Co-Founder and President. "This ranking—and nearly doubling our growth over three years—reflects what we believe is the difference between taking funding from outside investors with hopes of succeeding and in our case and bootstrapping a business ourselves."

Founded in 2014, Cloudlinx has guided organizations in transforming their customer experience (CX) operations through cloud contact center migrations, traditional telecom consulting, large-scale implementation, and project management, strategic CX technology sourcing, and operational modernization. Frank Wassenbergh, Founder and CX Practice Leader, added: "Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 three years running is a direct reflection how we are committed to overdelivering for our clients in the complex and confusing world of navigating customer experience technologies like AI and Cloud".

Cloudlinx continues their strategic growth in 2025 with investments in both Virtual Reality applications for commercial clients with their purchase of Customer XR as well as their own proprietary budgeting software for AI technologies for clients in the Customer Experience space with their subsidiary CX Consulting Partners .

About Cloudlinx

Cloudlinx is an independent CX technology consultancy specializing in cloud contact center migration, traditional telecom consulting, large-scale implementation and project management, vendor-neutral advisory, and customer engagement transformation. Through data-driven strategies and client-first innovation, Cloudlinx empowers organizations to modernize their operations, optimize CX investments, and deliver superior service outcomes.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a recognized benchmark of American entrepreneurial success, ranking the fastest-growing private companies based on revenue growth. Cloudlinx's 2025 inclusion continues a track record of excellence, joining the ranks of early honorees such as Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia as firms that gained national traction through this list.

