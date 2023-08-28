CloudM Launch Brand New Backup Module To Help Businesses Safeguard Google Data

CloudM has officially launched a brand new Backup module, for Google Workspace, as more organisations are looking to the cloud for a solution to partial or full loss of business data. The innovative technology is a blend of CloudM's automation and migration technologies that have helped thousands of businesses in more than 107 countries take ownership and control of their data.

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudM has officially launched a brand new Backup module, for Google Workspace, as more organisations are looking to the cloud for a solution to partial or full loss of business data. The innovative technology is a blend of CloudM's automation and migration technologies that have helped thousands of businesses in more than 107 countries take ownership and control of their data.

The new CloudM Backup is simple to set-up and employees data will automatically be duplicated from the company's Shared Drives, as well as user data in Drive and Gmail in Google Cloud Storage. After the initial backup, CloudM Backup will monitor the Google domain, incrementally creating new versions of backed up items whenever a change is detected.

CloudM Backup allows organisations to create and assign bespoke backup and data retention policies ultimately reducing the time consumed maintaining individual policies. Unlike competitor products, this software is connected to a Google Storage Cloud completely owned and managed by the organisation, leading to the highest level of privacy and security.

Perhaps the main advantage is that companies will only pay for what is stored, with no added premiums to the CloudM Backup licence costs for storing data. Backing up data is just one benefit amongst many others of the new module, including the ability to search and download any items via the sleek and simple software.

Data and security threats can come from a variety of sources including cyber attacks such as malware, phishing, and ransomware. There is also the threat of manual, human deletion of data, either maliciously by an aggrieved employee or accidentally through error. In addition to this, technology can simply malfunction leaving your data behind in the disaster. So having a secure system in place, before an accident occurs is integral.

Backup for business continuity is also becoming increasingly relevant as governments across the world have begun to mandate stricter cybersecurity requirements. The NIS 2 Directive will come into play in Europe in late 2024 and the UK government has confirmed that there will be alignment in the UK across many areas. The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) in the EU also came into force in 2023, with financial entities expected to be compliant by early 2025.

Gary Bennion, Chief Technology and Product Officer at CloudM, said: "The vision of CloudM is to empower organizations to own and control their Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 data. Our new Backup module is a natural evolution of this, taking our already proven Migrate and Archive technology to the next level.

Accidental or malicious data deletion are next generation data risks. With our new module we will enable our customers to improve their data posture so that should the worst happen they can quickly and easily restore their data and get back to the business of being in business."

For more information, please visit https://www.cloudm.io/.

