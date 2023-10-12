CloudNine Added to the Carahsoft NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, Allowing Easy, Safe and Secure Access to Cloud-Based eDiscovery Solutions

"With our inclusion in the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract, state and local municipalities can access our comprehensive, high performing and user-friendly eDiscovery solutions in a convenient way," said Georges Sabongui, Chief Executive Officer of CloudNine. Tweet this

"With our inclusion in the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract, state and local municipalities can access our comprehensive, high performing and user-friendly eDiscovery solutions in a convenient way. This announcement is another example of our commitment to helping government organizations meet their eDiscovery challenges in a cost-conscious environment," said Georges Sabongui, Chief Executive Officer of CloudNine.

CloudNine is the industry pioneer that invented the .DAT file. More recently, the company launched CloudNine Analyst the only solution that ingests, culls, investigates and assembles multiple modern data types in near native format. CloudNine works with hundreds of top law firms, Fortune 500 companies, state, and local agencies--and continues to innovate every day.

For more information on how we can save time and the cost of eDiscovery for government organizations, contact the CloudNine team.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at‥www.naspovaluepoint.org. NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

About CloudNine

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer the flagship CloudNine Review and CloudNine Analyst SaaS-based eDiscovery platforms with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine is the eDiscovery pioneer behind CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type.‥ We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and have been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including G2, Gartner, 451 Research, GigaOm, TechMag, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer.‥

