CloudNine Nominated for Four Awards in New York Law Journal's Best of Award Program

CloudNine has been nominated by The National Law Journal in four categories in their annual "Best of" award program, including Best End-to-End eDiscovery Solution Provider. Read on to learn how you can cast your vote.

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eDiscovery technology leader CloudNine has been nominated by ALM's National Law Journal in four categories in their annual "Best of" award program for 2024. The categories are:

Best End-to-End eDiscovery Solution Provider Best Managed eDiscovery & Litigation Support Service Provider Best Technology Assisted Review Solution Best End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm

The annual "Best Of" survey seeks to identify the top vendors serving the legal industry and showcases the businesses that stand out in their field in providing legal industry with the essentials they require to compete in today's legal market.

Voting is open to lawyers, legal support staff, judges, and in-house counsel until December 15, 2023 through the 2024 "Best of" Awards online survey. Following a period of analysis based on votes and feedback from the National Law Journal community, the top three in each category will be published in the April 2024 issue.

About CloudNine:

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer the flagship CloudNine Review and CloudNine Analyst SaaS-based eDiscovery platforms with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine is the eDiscovery pioneer behind CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and have been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including G2, Gartner, 451 Research, GigaOm, TechMag, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer.

