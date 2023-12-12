CloudNine Nominated for Legalweek Leader in Tech Law 2024 Award for Best Emerging Tech

"It's a great feeling of accomplishment to be able to provide this (eDiscovery) solution in a world where newer types of data are growing exponentially every day," said Georges Sabongui, CEO of CloudNine. Post this

CloudNine Analyst easily digests all types of data and then displays it as seen on a mobile device, allowing the person reviewing the data to see where someone was, what messages were sent and received and what posts were made online. The platform is built with the litigation lifecycle in mind, with the full processing, analysis, review, and production incorporated into the technology.

"One of our key priorities is solving modern data eDiscovery challenges. We work on some of the largest U.S. cases involving data from smartphones and Slack/MS Teams. CloudNine is at the core of successful projects with appreciative clients by saving millions of dollars in review costs across matters. It's a great feeling of accomplishment to be able to provide this solution in a world where newer types of data are growing exponentially every day," said Georges Sabongui, CEO of CloudNine.

Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law finalists are selected by Law.com and Legaltech News editors and reporters for all categories. An external judging panel assists with selecting the winners in each category, who will be announced January 29, 2024 at ALM's annual legal technology conference, Legalweek, in New York City. Contact us to save your spot for our January 30 lunch time panel co-hosted with Integreon on handling new data types effectively in eDiscovery, or if you would like to have a demo of any of our award-winning eDiscovery solutions at Legalweek.

About CloudNine:

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer the flagship CloudNine Review and CloudNine Analyst SaaS-based eDiscovery platforms with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine is the eDiscovery pioneer behind CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and have been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including G2, Gartner, 451 Research, GigaOm, TechMag, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer.

Press contact:

Catherine Ostheimer

[email protected]

SOURCE CloudNine