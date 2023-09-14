CloudNine Releases New Versions of LAW and Explore to Increase eDiscovery Scanning Ease, User Scalability, and Workflow Efficiencies

CloudNine, a leading eDiscovery software company, releases LAW 7.9 and Explore 7.9

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, eDiscovery technology leader CloudNine announced two releases: CloudNine LAW 7.9, which includes enhancements to its flagship SaaS and on-premise processing, imaging, and production software, and CloudNine Explore 7.9, the latest version of its Early Case Assessment (ECA) solution for accelerating and reducing time spent on large data sets.

With CloudNine LAW 7.9, customers can enjoy improved scanning ease, even for the most complex document processing jobs. Now, a softkey offers unlimited scanning and can be used to connect to a scanner on any workstation, saving time and hassle. Also, a new script is available to detect color pages, reducing the effort of toggling between settings and chance of user error. In addition, LAW 7.9 has expanded run commands to speed up and refine workflows.

The CloudNine Explore 7.9 release expands OCR configurations, making it easier to select, tune and control settings. File libraries for Explore 7.9 are also updated to help ensure accurate document identification in a world of growing data volume and types. Further, Explore 7.9 now has additional export configurations to further support increasingly complex production requirements.

You can access detailed release notes at CloudNine LAW 7.9 Release Notes and CloudNine Explore 7.9 Release Notes and download CloudNine LAW 7.9 and Explore 7.9 here.

Visit www.cloudnine.com to find out more about CloudNine's range of eDiscovery products and services and to schedule a consultative meeting.

About CloudNine:

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer CloudNine Review and CloudNine Analyst SaaS-based eDiscovery platforms with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine is also the eDiscovery pioneer behind CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and are highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including G2, Gartner, 451 Research, GigaOm, TechMag, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Law Journal, and Texas Lawyer.

Media Contact

Catherine Ostheimer, CloudNine, 1 2039219700, [email protected], CloudNine

SOURCE CloudNine