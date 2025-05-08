Cloudnyx Appoints Tech Veteran Lynda Partner to Board of Advisors

"I'm thrilled to join Cloudnyx at a time when every enterprise is under pressure to turn AI and cloud investments into real outcomes," said Partner. Post this

"Lynda's appointment reflects Cloudnyx's commitment to building an advisory bench that blends technical vision with commercial clarity," said Scott Jensen, Co-Founder & CTO, Cloudnyx. "Her deep experience with cloud services, AI adoption, and scaling GTM operations makes her an ideal advisor as we help enterprises modernize on Google Cloud. She's not just an operator, she's a builder with exceptional instincts and a collaborative mindset."

A long-time advocate for inclusive leadership and data-informed decision-making, Partner continues to mentor emerging leaders and startups through innovation hubs and industry accelerators. Her guidance will help Cloudnyx refine its go-to-market strategy, strengthen enterprise positioning, and expand its impact in AI-powered transformation.

"I'm thrilled to join Cloudnyx at a time when every enterprise is under pressure to turn AI and cloud investments into real outcomes," said Partner. "The team brings deep technical capability and a strong understanding of what enterprises actually need. From infrastructure modernization to GenAI enablement, Cloudnyx is tackling the tough problems - and I'm excited to support their journey."

With the addition of Partner, Cloudnyx continues to build a board of visionary leaders to guide its mission: helping organizations leverage the power of Google Cloud and enterprise AI to reimagine what's possible. Her appointment is more than just an advisory role, it's a signal of Cloudnyx's momentum and the caliber of talent rallying behind its vision.

About The Board

The Cloudnyx.ai Board of Advisors is composed of forward-thinking leaders from across the cloud, AI, and enterprise technology sectors. Together, they provide strategic guidance, industry perspective, and operational insight to help shape Cloudnyx's long-term growth. United by a shared belief in the transformative power of cloud-native technologies and responsible AI, the board plays a critical role in supporting Cloudnyx's mission to be the premier services partner for Google Cloud and enterprise innovation.

About Cloudnyx

Cloudnyx is a Google Cloud boutique specializing in enterprise AI modernization and cloud-native transformation. We help organizations modernize infrastructure, operationalize AI, and accelerate innovation across the enterprise. With deep expertise in data engineering, MLOps, governance, and GenAI integration, Cloudnyx.ai delivers end-to-end solutions that turn complex cloud and AI initiatives into lasting business outcomes.

Media Contact

