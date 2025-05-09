CloudRadial Announces Integration with Pia, an MSP Automation Platform

"The integration has saved us valuable time in managing multiple ticket source locations and allows us to use the AI engine of PIA for ticket resolution. It's made our service delivery more efficient and our reporting more robust." Chris Goudie, Branch Manager of ASI Solutions. Post this

CloudRadial partner feedback on the integration has been very positive.

"Integrating PIA into CloudRadial has been a game changer for our team. It's significantly improved the way we manage client interactions, giving clients streamlined access to request and make updates to their environment in a controlled way — all within the same platform our clients already use," said Chris Goudie, Branch Manager of ASI Solutions.

"The integration has saved us valuable time in managing multiple ticket source locations and allows us to use the AI engine of PIA for ticket resolution. It's made our service delivery more efficient and our reporting more robust."

By embedding Pia.ai's advanced AI capabilities within CloudRadial's established client portal framework, the solution creates a seamless experience for both MSPs and their clients.

"We're empowering MSPs to work better with their clients by transforming every client interaction into measurable business value," said Jeff Farris, President and CEO of CloudRadial. "This integration represents the future of MSP-client relationships – one where routine processes are intelligently automated, freeing MSPs to truly serve as strategic partners to their clients."

The CloudRadial-Pia.ai SmartForms integration offers several key advantages:

Native CloudRadial CSA Integration: Operate entirely within the familiar CloudRadial client portal interface with no platform switching

Zero-Touch Service Processing: Automate routine service requests from submission to resolution

AI-Powered Intelligence: Leverage smart field validation, contextual suggestions, and automated routing

MSP-Specific Workflows: Access custom templates designed specifically for common MSP services

For end users, the integration delivers self-service resolution for common requests, improved visibility into request status, and faster resolution through automated processing – all while maintaining a consistent, high-quality service experience.

"This collaboration with CloudRadial is another example of our commitment to removing operational barriers for MSPs," said Pia's Chief Strategy Officer, Nic Ferraro. "By automating workflows and eliminating inefficiencies, this integration transforms how MSPs manage service requests, improving both technician productivity and client satisfaction."

The integration is now available to all CloudRadial customers as an optional add-on service.

The CloudRadial Client Services Automation (CSA) platform and integrated product suite empower MSPs to provide unprecedented transparency, automated issue resolution, and a superior client experience while streamlining their operations. By consolidating client technology management, communication, and support into a cohesive ecosystem, CloudRadial enables MSPs to evolve from service providers to true technology partners - visit https://www.cloudradial.com

Pia specializes in transforming the help desk experience for managed services providers (MSPs) with its AI-powered automation platform, Pia aiDesk. The platform leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to automate and streamline the most common help desk tickets, significantly increasing efficiency and reducing costs. To learn more about how MSPs can experience the future of help desk management with Pia aiDesk – where AI meets operational excellence, delivering consistency, scalability, and customer satisfaction across every interaction – visit https://pia.ai/.

