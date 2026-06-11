CloudRadial Brings AI-Powered Chat to the MSP Service Desk with ChatAI Professional and Enterprise

"The way to think about ChatAI is Tier 0, not Tier 1," said David Falkenberg, Product Director at CloudRadial. "There is basic intake work that should happen on every ticket: clarifying the issue, capturing the context, and structuring the information so a technician can use it" Post this

"MSPs are being asked to do more with the same team while their clients expect faster, more responsive support every year," said Jeff Farris, President and CEO of CloudRadial. "ChatAI Professional and Enterprise let MSPs offer real-time, conversational engagement across the channels their clients already use, without adding overnight staff or asking their senior technicians to spend their day on 'have you tried restarting it' conversations. The AI does the first pass. The team does the work that actually requires their judgment."

ChatAI Professional and Enterprise: AI That Improves Every Ticket

The ChatAI Responder engages end users immediately when they initiate a conversation, conducts a structured interview to clarify the issue and capture relevant context, and summarizes the discussion. It then creates a ticket in the MSP's PSA with a clean summary and the complete conversation attached. Every conversation produces work for a human agent, either as a live escalation or as a ticket for review, ensuring no client issue is closed without human oversight.

Key capabilities added in ChatAI Professional:

ChatAI Responder — Surgical AI inside the dialog flow that interviews end users, summarizes the conversation, and writes a sharper ticket to the MSP's PSA with the full transcript attached. Focused on triage and ticket quality, not autonomous resolution.

Expanded Multi-Channel Coverage — Five Client Channels included, adding SMS support via Twilio to the platforms available in Chat Starter. Additional channels can be purchased as needed for broader or white-labeled deployments.

Per-Channel Customization — MSPs can configure separate branding, PSA board routing, and dialog messages for individual clients or client groups, supporting both broad rollouts and dedicated premium-client deployments.

Custom Commands — ChatAI Professional extends agent capabilities through custom commands that can trigger automations within Chat or call external services for tasks such as password resets, effectively making Chat an automation platform alongside its support role.

ChatAI Enterprise extends Professional with capabilities designed for larger operations:

Multi-PSA Support — Connect multiple PSA instances for partners managing complex environments or operating across multiple business units.

Custom Dialog Builder — Create tailored conversation flows for specific clients, workflows, or use cases beyond the default Dialog Responder.

Expanded Channel Capacity — Ten Client Channels and five-plus Service Channels included, with additional channels available for purchase.

Co-Managed Support — Built-in capabilities for partners delivering co-managed service desk arrangements with their clients' internal IT teams.

"The way to think about ChatAI is Tier 0, not Tier 1," said David Falkenberg, Product Director at CloudRadial. "There is basic intake work that should happen on every ticket: clarifying the issue, capturing the context, and structuring the information so a technician can use it. That work usually does not get done well, because a senior tech does not have time to do it. ChatAI does it, consistently. Then your team picks up a ticket that actually tells them what is going on. Every conversation still becomes a ticket. Every escalation still gets human review. The AI does the prep work. The team does the support work."

From Starter to Intelligence

ChatAI Professional and Enterprise build on the Chat Starter free tier, launched in April 2026, which gave MSPs access to a fully PSA-connected chat platform with structured intake and live chat escalation at no cost. The paid tiers add the AI Responder layer to the same architecture, allowing MSPs to upgrade without re-implementing. Existing channels, configurations, and PSA integrations carry over directly.

Availability

ChatAI Professional and Enterprise are available immediately. MSPs can request a demo or learn more at cloudradial.com/chatai. Pricing details are available at cloudradial.com/pricing.

About CloudRadial

CloudRadial is the leading AI-powered Client Services Automation (CSA) platform for Managed Service Providers. Our suite of IT service delivery and client success solutions is trusted by over 1,000 MSPs worldwide. Every product helps service providers scale efficiently while delivering exceptional client experiences. For more information, visit www.cloudradial.com.

Media Contact

Saffie Leedy Farris, CloudRadial, 1 469 480-0720, [email protected], https://www.cloudradial.com

SOURCE CloudRadial