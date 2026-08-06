CloudRadial Elevates Falkenberg to VP of Product, Cecchini to VP of Communications

"MSPs aren't short on AI pitches right now. They're short on straight answers," said Ricky Cecchini. Post this

Falkenberg steps into the VP of Product role after serving as Product Director, where he led much of the day-to-day product execution behind the company's recent releases. In his expanded role, he will own product strategy and roadmap across the CloudRadial suite.

Cecchini moves into the VP of Communications role after serving as VP of Product. He has helped shape both the product and CloudRadial's creative and visual identity, drawing on years of direct work with the company's partners. He now takes on how CloudRadial communicates with its market, its partners, and the broader MSP community.

"David has been the engine behind a lot of what we shipped this past year, and now he'll be shaping the strategy behind where it goes next," said Jeff Farris, CEO and President of CloudRadial.

"Ricky was our first employee. He's been part of every major decision we've made about this product, and he knows our partners better than anyone here. Moving him into VP of Communications allows him to do that at a much bigger scale. Every MSP is being told that AI will change their business. Ricky understands how MSPs actually run, and he knows where AI makes a real difference in the work behind the scenes when it's done right. That's the conversation the market needs, and he's the right person to lead it. Both of these moves come down to the same thing. We're growing, and we're investing in the people who got us here."

"I'm excited to keep pushing the product forward with this team," said Falkenberg. "We have a clear picture of where MSPs need us to go, and my job is to make sure we get there fast and get it right."

"I've spent years listening to what MSPs need this product to do," said Cecchini. "Now I get to spend my time making sure the market understands it. MSPs aren't short on AI pitches right now. They're short on straight answers, and that's what I want us to be known for."

Both leaders will continue to work closely with CloudRadial's executive team as the company grows its footprint among MSPs.

About CloudRadial

CloudRadial is the leading AI-powered growth platform for Managed Service Providers. Our suite of IT service delivery and client success solutions is trusted by over 1,000 MSPs worldwide. Every product helps service providers scale efficiently while delivering exceptional client experiences. For more information, visit www.cloudradial.com.

Media Contact

Saffie Farris, CloudRadial, 1 469 480 0720, [email protected], cloudradial.com

SOURCE CloudRadial