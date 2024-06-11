CloudRadial Launches Portal 365: The Ultimate PSA User Portal Upgrade for MSPs

Every MSP deserves a client portal that's smarter, feature-rich, and fully integrated with their PSA. Portal 365 bridges the gap between client experience and client management to accelerate MSP growth.

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudRadial, the software provider of the only Unified Client Portal™ and Client Services Automation (CSA) platform for MSPs, proudly announces the launch of CloudRadial Portal 365. This dedicated client portal is designed to enhance client experience and streamline operations for MSPs.

Unlike PSA-based ticketing portals, such as those provided by ConnectWise, Autotask, Kaseya BMS, and Syncro, which focus primarily on ticketing, Portal 365 offers an inexpensive upgrade that adds significant value to MSP services for just $95/month.

Key features of Portal 365 include:

Advanced ticketing features to streamline workflows and reduce Mean-Time-To-Resolution

Automated account management features for simplified client reporting

LMS functions with over 40 free Office 365 courses for client training

Now available globally, CloudRadial Portal 365 serves as a central hub for MSPs and their clients. Completely replacing the PSA user portal, Portal 365 delivers a sleeker, more streamlined, and automated client experience while maintaining tight integration with the PSA. This integration facilitates better operational efficiency and easier client adoption.

"We bought CloudRadial Portal 365 to communicate with our clients easily and to streamline ticketing," said Russell Colmer, Head of Information Technology, CMIT Solutions of LA.

Portal 365's user-friendly interface and automated features empower MSPs to deliver superior client service and build stronger relationships. Its intuitive design enables MSPs to manage more clients, reduce labor costs, showcase their value, and attract new prospects.

"We developed Portal 365 to address the challenges MSPs face in managing their clients. Portal 365 bridges the gap between client experience and client management, making it easier for both MSPs and clients to work together," said Jeff Farris, President and CEO of CloudRadial.

"CloudRadial Portal 365 is more than just an upgrade; it's a strategic investment for MSPs looking to grow and scale their business while nurturing client relationships. By leveraging Portal 365, MSPs are confident and motivated to seize new opportunities while proactively addressing client needs."

To learn more about CloudRadial Portal 365 and the current pricing, visit: https://www.cloudradial.com/portal-365

About CloudRadial

CloudRadial is the only Unified Client Portal and Client Services Automation (CSA) platform that brings the entire MSP stack together in one place to simplify client communications, ticketing, onboarding, insights, and reporting. With automation, integrations, self-triage, and self-service features, it is easy to provide an Amazon-like customer experience that proves value every day in real-time.

Pull Quote

"We bought CloudRadial Portal 365 to easily communicate with our clients and to streamline ticketing," said Russell Colmer, Head of Information Technology, CMIT Solutions of LA.

Media Contact

Saffie Farris, CloudRadial, 1 469-480-0720, [email protected], cloudradial.com

SOURCE CloudRadial