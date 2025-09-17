CloudRadial Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Service Delivery and Client Success Platform for MSPs

"We've all used AI to draft emails and perform party tricks," said Jeff Farris, CEO of CloudRadial. "But MSPs need AI that scales their expertise to achieve zero-touch resolutions. CloudRadial ServiceAI isn't generic AI – this is the transformative AI that MSPs have been waiting for." Post this

"Every MSP knows that AI can make their business better, but until now, they haven't really known where to start and what their roadmap should look like," said Jeff Farris, President and CEO of CloudRadial. "CloudRadial gives MSPs the confidence to implement AI in a way that will actually impact their service desk and revenues. This is the purpose-built AI they've been waiting for."

How CloudRadial Uses AI to Scale MSP Expertise

The platform's power lies in how ServiceAI captures and distributes MSP expertise across two critical pathways: ServiceAI gets expertise to technicians, amplifying their capabilities with instant access to senior-level knowledge and best practices. Simultaneously, ServiceAI powers ChatAI to get that same expertise directly to clients through zero-touch resolution and intelligent self-service.

"Our platform represents a paradigm shift where AI becomes a trusted team member that helps you understand common problems and solve them with clients," continues Farris. "Automation has been great for building efficiency, but AI can actually scale your expertise, making your MSP more valuable and much more scalable. AI isn't replacing the MSP – it's drastically transforming how MSPs operate, amplifying productivity and delivering a dramatic impact on efficiency, costs, and margins."

ServiceAI: AI That Knows Your Business

ServiceAI delivers AI specifically trained on each MSP's business data, not generic responses. The platform learns from your support tickets, knowledge base articles, and solved problems to provide precise, contextual answers using your own content.

Data Training and Learning: ServiceAI learns from tickets (real-time insights, problem-solving patterns, client sentiment) and articles. This dual approach captures real-world experience and refined expertise, ensuring ServiceAI understands your unique service patterns and delivers tailored responses.

AI-Assisted Knowledge Base Creation: ServiceAI transforms existing conversations, ticket resolutions, and articles into high-quality knowledge base articles, enabling fast, professional documentation even from a zero-content baseline.

Proactive Risk Management: ServiceAI analyzes patterns to identify technical issues, at-risk client accounts, and technician performance gaps. IT managers receive daily intelligence summaries to keep up with complex tickets problem, clients and sales opportunities.

Chat Sandbox for Refining and Testing: Secure environment for refining AI responses before deployment. Test responses, prompts, score quality, apply rules, and refine knowledge base updates for confident AI adoption. Apply custom rules and perform regression testing. Removes the risk and anxiety typically associated with implementing new AI technology.

ChatAI: Revolutionary Chat Powered by ServiceAI

Powered by ServiceAI, ChatAI transforms client interactions into a revolutionary experience that delivers true business transformation for MSPs.

Zero-Touch Ticket Resolution: ChatAI automatically handles common issues without human intervention, applying established processes consistently while reducing technician workload.

Expertise Amplification: ChatAI scales team knowledge across all interactions. Newer technicians deliver senior-level responses, and best practices become instantly available.

Unified Client Portal: Complete Transparency with Open Platform Architecture

The Unified Client Portal puts ServiceAI and ChatAI into context, creating complete transparency and a highly customizable client experience through an open platform built on robust APIs.

Open API Architecture: The platform's open API enables unlimited customization and integration possibilities, allowing MSPs to tailor the client experience to their specific business needs and integrate with existing tools and workflows. This open architecture ensures MSPs are never locked into rigid solutions and can evolve their service delivery as their business grows.

Comprehensive Self-Service Experience: AI-powered instant answers, ticketing access, real-time reporting, training resources, QBR data, and equipment purchasing in one seamless interface.

Availability and Implementation

CloudRadial's AI-powered service delivery and client success platform will be available October 1st, 2025 to existing CloudRadial customers and new MSP partners. The solution is designed for rapid deployment and CloudRadial provides comprehensive onboarding and training to ensure successful implementation.

MSPs interested in learning more about the platform can schedule a personalized demo through CloudRadial's website or by contacting their sales team directly.

About CloudRadial

CloudRadial is the leading AI-powered service delivery and client success platform specifically designed for MSPs. The company's unified platform brings together artificial intelligence, self-service capabilities, automations, open APIs, and a unified client portal to help MSPs transform their service delivery and enhance client experiences. Trusted by over 1,000 MSPs worldwide, CloudRadial enables service providers to reduce cost, improve margins, and amplify productivity while delivering exceptional client outcomes. For more information, visit www.cloudradial.com.

