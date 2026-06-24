CloudRadial Turns Storefront into a Full B2B Sales Surface for MSPs

Storefront was already a great way for clients to buy. What it was missing was a quicker way to a close. Now MSPs can run quoting, approvals, and rep-prepared carts inside the platform—plus a buyer can share the cart with the budget owner who has to sign off, closing the deal faster. Post this

"Storefront was already a great way for clients to buy. What it was missing was a way to sell," said Jeff Farris, President and CEO of CloudRadial. "Most B2B purchases involve more than one person and more than one step. Someone has to approve it, someone has to quote it, someone has to put the right products in front of the right client. These updates let MSPs run that entire motion inside Storefront, so the buyer never has to leave and the rep never has to chase a deal across five different tools."

Storefront: Three New Ways a Cart Moves

The update introduces three complementary capabilities that mirror how B2B buying decisions actually get made:

Request a Quote: A Request a Quote button now sits next to Checkout. A buyer fills their cart, adds an optional comment, such as a note that the purchase needs a net-30 PO, and submits. The rep receives an email with the customer information, the comment, and the requested items. Net-30, PO-required, and quote-first buyers who previously left Storefront to do business can now stay inside it, widening the audience from self-service buyers to anyone who wants to engage the MSP's sales team.





Share Cart: A Share Cart button next to Checkout lets a buyer select one or more colleagues from a dropdown of contacts at their own company. Each recipient receives an email containing the cart and a link to view it on the Storefront. Most B2B buyers cannot check out on their own; they need a manager, a budget owner, or a coworker to weigh in first. Share Cart replaces forwarded screenshots and scattered chat threads by bringing everyone to the same cart.





Prepared Cart: Prepared Cart lets a rep curate a cart for a specific customer through a five-step wizard: pick the audience, set pricing, customize descriptions, configure customer permissions, such as whether the customer can add items, change quantities, share, or comment, along with when the offer expires, and then deliver it by email or as a 24-hour direct link the rep can drop into a PSA ticket, chat message, or text. This flips Storefront from a passive store into an active sales motion, letting reps build exactly what a client should see, lock pricing, time-box the offer, and deliver it through whatever channel the customer is already using. Three additional May 2026 capabilities, direct cart links, customer comments on carts, and workspace item grouping, are built directly into Prepared Cart.

"Think of these as one feature with three directions," said David Falkenberg, Product Director at CloudRadial. "Request a Quote is the buyer reaching up to the MSP. Share Cart is the buyer reaching sideways to a colleague. Prepared Cart is the rep reaching out to the buyer. Real purchasing decisions move in all three of those directions, often on the same deal. Now the platform supports that instead of forcing it into a screenshot and an email chain."

Native HaloPSA Integration

Alongside the new cart capabilities, this release adds native HaloPSA integration for Storefront. The integration pulls products from Halo and pushes Storefront orders back as opportunities, using the same connected workflow MSPs already rely on with ConnectWise, Autotask, and Kaseya BMS. It closes the most requested remaining gap for HaloPSA shops, and the new consultative-sales capabilities, Request a Quote, Share Cart, and Prepared Cart, are a natural fit for the way Halo-based MSPs sell. CloudRadial rebuilt this part of Storefront with HaloPSA in mind.

Availability

The Request a Quote, Share Cart, and Prepared Cart capabilities, along with native HaloPSA integration, are available now to all Storefront customers. MSPs can learn more or request a walkthrough at cloudradial.com/storefront.

About CloudRadial

CloudRadial is the leading AI-powered Client Services Automation (CSA) platform for Managed Service Providers. Our suite of IT service delivery and client success solutions is trusted by over 1,000 MSPs worldwide. Every product helps service providers scale efficiently while delivering exceptional client experiences. For more information, visit www.cloudradial.com.

Media Contact

Saffie Farris, CloudRadial, 1 469 480 0720, [email protected], https://www.cloudradial.com

SOURCE CloudRadial