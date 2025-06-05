CloudSphere Appoints Prominent CISO to Board, Enhancing Shadow AI Detection Capabilities

CloudSphere appoints veteran CISO Paul Haywood to its board as advisor, strengthening focus on discovering and securing shadow AI instances across enterprise networks.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudSphere, a leading IT visibility technology company, announced today that Paul Haywood, a veteran Chief Information Security Officer for Fortune 1000 enterprises, has joined the company's board of directors and will serve as an advisor. This strategic appointment sharpens CloudSphere's focus on the urgent challenge of discovering and securing shadow AI instances across enterprise networks. Haywood was most recently CISO of Willis Towers Watson, a global insurer and provider of risk management services. Prior roles included CISO for BUPA, a British multinational health insurance and healthcare company, and head of technology risk management for GE Capital and Barclays Bank.
As users rapidly embrace the utility of AI at scale, unauthorized instances of "shadow AI" have proliferated across enterprise IT networks, posing significant and often unknown risks to network and data security. These unmanaged AI instances create a growing security concern for CISOs who lack visibility into their full AI exposure, what data is being accessed and processed, and what threats they pose to enterprise security. This visibility gap makes it difficult to enforce consistent security policies and undermines data governance and regulatory compliance efforts.
CloudSphere's flagship platform, Illuminate360, offers automated, agentless discovery and mapping of enterprise IT environments, providing critical visibility for CIOs and CISOs. Illuminate360 is engineered to perform comprehensive, agentless scanning across the entire IT estate - multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. It discovers and identifies servers, applications, and cloud services, mapping relationships and interdependencies to generate detailed service maps. By discovering and identifying AI applications, as well as the network topology surrounding them, CloudSphere provides comprehensive IT visibility that empowers security teams to regain control and mitigate the risks posed by these unmanaged AI instances.
"The rapid adoption of AI is transforming enterprises, but it's also creating new, complex security blind spots with the rise of shadow AI," said John Foster, CEO of CloudSphere. "Paul's deep experience as a CISO for leading enterprises will be invaluable as we enhance Illuminate360 to provide the essential visibility and control CISOs need to manage this emerging threat effectively."
"The challenge of shadow AI is a top concern for every CISO today," said Haywood. "Organizations are struggling with the lack of visibility and control over AI applications, leading to significant data governance and regulatory compliance challenges. CloudSphere's innovative approach to discovering and mapping these hidden AI instances is a game-changer, offering the visibility required to secure enterprise data and networks in this new AI-driven landscape."
CloudSphere is a leading IT visibility technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with comprehensive, agentless insights into their entire IT estate—multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. CloudSphere helps CIOs and CISOs proactively manage risks, optimize operations, and safeguard their digital infrastructure. CloudSphere's Illuminate360 platform provides up-to-date, accurate, and comprehensive visibility of the IT estate, including servers, applications, and the interdependencies between applications. As IT management transitions to generative and particularly agentic AI, CloudSphere's Knowledge Graph stands as the ground truth for LLM-powered interactions, ensuring accurate, reliable responses and enabling confident, auditable deployment of generative AI.
