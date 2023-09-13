Cloudsquare Announces New Lending Submissions Channel App: Cloudsquare Submit

We are thrilled to introduce Cloudsquare Submit, a game-changing solution that brings a new level of efficiency and intelligence to lending submissions. We are reimagining how brokers and lenders use Salesforce, accelerating deals, minimizing errors, and empowering data-driven decision-making. Tweet this

The new product arrives alongside the launch of its new webpage, which includes more details about the product's features and marketing collateral. Customers can expect to see the new product available immediately, and enjoy a 90-day free trial period to test the functionality and improve their submissions process risk free.

The web page for Cloudsquare Submit will provide more technical details, features, use cases, and images of their products.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cloudsquare Submit, a game-changing solution that brings a new level of efficiency, transparency, and intelligence to the lending submissions process," said Jeffrey Morgenstein, CEO of Cloudsquare. "With Cloudsquare Submit, we are reimagining how brokers and lenders operate within Salesforce, providing them with a tool to accelerate deals, minimize errors, and empower data-driven decision-making. This is a testament to Cloudsquare's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering transformative solutions to our clients. "

Cloudsquare encourages customers and partners to follow the brand's journey on its social media channels and invites them to visit the new product website at: https://cloudsquare.io/salesforce-products/cs-submit-app/

About Cloudsquare

Cloudsquare is a Salesforce consultant and product development company for the Financial Services Industry that has been in the B2B market, delivering innovative and future-proof Salesforce solutions since 2018. Cloudsquare has a 5-star rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and features a team of developers, solution architects and consultants with over 200 completed projects and 90+ SF Certifications

Media Contact

Ryan Kuhlman, Cloudsquare, 1 (833) 344 - 8850, [email protected], Cloudsquare.io

LinkedIn

SOURCE Cloudsquare