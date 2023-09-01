Cloudticity Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

"With immense satisfaction, we unveil our accomplishment of attaining the prestigious HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification—a testament that reinforces our pledge to guarantee the utmost in data security and information integrity for our cherished customers." Tweet this

HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

About Cloudticity:

Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare, generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced software solutions and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.

Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:

The first patient portal

The first health information exchange

The first FISMA high deployment

The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system

The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department

