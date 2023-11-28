Cloudticity and BEYOND HC LLC announce HITRUST Accelerator offering available in AWS Marketplace

"We're honored to be a part of the AWS GSCA Program and to be able to offer AWS healthcare customers a simple way to meet their compliance goals." Post this

"We're honored to be a part of the AWS GSCA Program and to be able to offer AWS healthcare customers a simple way to meet their compliance goals," said Gerry Miller, Founder & CEO of Cloudticity. "As both HITRUST and cloud adoption increase across the healthcare sector, we hope more companies will take advantage of this solution in order to provide better security to their customers and drive business growth."

"Obtaining a HITRUST e1, i1, or r2 certification allows our clients to demonstrate the strength of their security infrastructure while managing their compliance postures and risk levels efficiently," said Cathlynn Nigh, CEO of BEYOND HC LLC. "HITRUST offers the only reliable assurance mechanism that results in objective certifications that are transparent, consistent, and which are cyber-threat adaptive, to stay relevant in the face of a constantly changing threat landscape."

The solution is now available in AWS Marketplace here.

About Cloudticity:

Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare organizations, generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced technology and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create, scale, and deliver next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure. Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:

● The first patient portal

● The first health information exchange

● The first FISMA high deployment

● The first Meaningful 2 Use compliance attestation

● The first Covid-19 registry

About BEYOND HC LLC:

BEYOND HC LLC is an SBA woman-owned business with a focus to create programs specialized to each of our clients and their goal of obtaining a HITRUST certification. BEYOND is 100% successful for our clients through our Phase Approach. This specialization offers clients the kind of expertise and attention that streamlines the process and delivers cost and time efficient solutions. We work with all size companies from startups to established organizations. Our purpose is to help your company innovate, transform, and obtain success in achieving your information security objectives. BEYOND HC LLC is first and foremost a HITRUST Assessor organization.

We are a team of IT, IS and HITRUST professionals with over 45 combined years of experience in risk, audit, information security and regulatory administration. The BEYOND team are all HITRUST CCSFP Practitioners whose focus includes:

● ei, i1, and r2 HITRUST Readiness Assessments

● GAP Remediation

● Policy | Procedure Documentation

● CISO | Security Advisory Services

● ei, i1, and r2 HITRUST Validated Assessments

Media Contact

Kate Wang, Cloudticity, 855.980.2144, kate.wang@cloudticity.com, www.cloudticity.com

