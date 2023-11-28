Cloudticity and BEYOND HC LLC announce HITRUST Accelerator offering available in AWS Marketplace

Cloudticity, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Tier Services Partner and healthcare managed cloud provider, and BEYOND HC LLC, a leading HITRUST assessor organization, have released a joint HITRUST Accelerator Bundle that is now available in AWS Marketplace, as part of the AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program. AWS customers seeking HITRUST certification can gain efficiencies and streamline their certification efforts through HITRUST's Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Model. Together, Cloudticity and BEYOND HC LLC can help AWS customers fully or partially inherit up to 425 controls. This offer is now easily accessed in AWS Marketplace.
SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Tier Services Partner and healthcare managed cloud provider, and BEYOND HC LLC, a leading HITRUST assessor organization, have released a joint HITRUST Accelerator Bundle that is now available in AWS Marketplace, as part of the AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program. AWS customers seeking HITRUST certification can gain efficiencies and streamline their certification efforts through HITRUST's Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Model. Together, Cloudticity and BEYOND HC LLC can help AWS customers fully or partially inherit up to 425 controls. This offer is now easily accessed in AWS Marketplace.
Market and legislative pressures such as the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) under the 21st Century Cures Act are causing more healthcare organizations and their business associates to seek HITRUST Certifications. As a result, many organizations are seeking efficiencies in their HITRUST certification journey . Organizations with resource limitations, that are new to working with the HITRUST framework, or that are simply interested in potentially saving time, talent, and financial resources during the certification process can benefit from the Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Model through the bundle Cloudticity and BEYOND HC LLC offer.
"We're honored to be a part of the AWS GSCA Program and to be able to offer AWS healthcare customers a simple way to meet their compliance goals," said Gerry Miller, Founder & CEO of Cloudticity. "As both HITRUST and cloud adoption increase across the healthcare sector, we hope more companies will take advantage of this solution in order to provide better security to their customers and drive business growth."
"Obtaining a HITRUST e1, i1, or r2 certification allows our clients to demonstrate the strength of their security infrastructure while managing their compliance postures and risk levels efficiently," said Cathlynn Nigh, CEO of BEYOND HC LLC. "HITRUST offers the only reliable assurance mechanism that results in objective certifications that are transparent, consistent, and which are cyber-threat adaptive, to stay relevant in the face of a constantly changing threat landscape."
The solution is now available in AWS Marketplace here.
About Cloudticity:
Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare organizations, generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced technology and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create, scale, and deliver next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure. Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:
● The first patient portal
● The first health information exchange
● The first FISMA high deployment
● The first Meaningful 2 Use compliance attestation
● The first Covid-19 registry
About BEYOND HC LLC:
BEYOND HC LLC is an SBA woman-owned business with a focus to create programs specialized to each of our clients and their goal of obtaining a HITRUST certification. BEYOND is 100% successful for our clients through our Phase Approach. This specialization offers clients the kind of expertise and attention that streamlines the process and delivers cost and time efficient solutions. We work with all size companies from startups to established organizations. Our purpose is to help your company innovate, transform, and obtain success in achieving your information security objectives. BEYOND HC LLC is first and foremost a HITRUST Assessor organization.
We are a team of IT, IS and HITRUST professionals with over 45 combined years of experience in risk, audit, information security and regulatory administration. The BEYOND team are all HITRUST CCSFP Practitioners whose focus includes:
● ei, i1, and r2 HITRUST Readiness Assessments
● GAP Remediation
● Policy | Procedure Documentation
● CISO | Security Advisory Services
● ei, i1, and r2 HITRUST Validated Assessments
