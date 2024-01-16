Cloudticity Joins CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program

"Cloudticity is dedicated to helping organizations reduce cost and complexity by consolidating point products. By leveraging the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, Cloudticity can provide more comprehensive security for our healthcare customers that are embracing cloud-native services." Post this

Centralized view of security data points alongside key infrastructure data points, such as cost, reliability, performance, and compliance information.

Reduced cloud costs due to the lightweight nature of the Falcon agent , which also delivers reliability and performance efficiencies.

Increased cloud protection, with coverage for containers, serverless, hosts, instances, and cloud endpoints.

Access to extended third-party solutions and integrations from the CrowdStrike Marketplace.

"As a CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider, Cloudticity is part of a select group of partners that uphold CrowdStrike's mission of stopping breaches. Cloudticity is dedicated to helping organizations reduce cost and complexity by consolidating point products," said Gerry Miller, Founder and CEO of Cloudticity. "Oxygen monitors and optimizes cloud environments, providing cloud security posture management, incident management, vulnerability management, and compliance validation. By leveraging the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, Cloudticity can provide more comprehensive security for our healthcare customers that are embracing cloud-native services."

Cloudticity Leverages the power of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform to help customers consolidate their security stack and save on operational costs. By combining Cloudticity's deep healthcare managed services with the CrowdStrike's unified platform for complete protection, healthcare organizations can easily and cost-effectively protect the broader attack surface across the endpoint, cloud, identity and more.

About Cloudticity

Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.

Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:

The first patient portal

The first health information exchange

The first FISMA high deployment

The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system

The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department

