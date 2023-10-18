CloudTruth Announces Blue Mantis GitOps Managed Service Availability

Company Provides Blue Mantis Customers Access to Secrets and Config Engine as Part of the GitMantis Optimized Code Delivery Managed Services

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudTruth is announcing the immediate availability of the GitMantis managed GitOps solution from Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud services. Blue Mantis recently introduced GitMantis, a new managed GitOps platform delivered as a service that expedites the delivery of modern software code to multi-cloud environments using Kubernetes containers. The GitMantis solution is a modern approach to securely managing infrastructure and applications, that combines the power of version control and declarative infrastructure management to streamline software delivery and operational output.

The CloudTruth self-service secrets and configuration engine is integrated into GitMantis as a core component and the beginning of the client journey to adopting GitOps best practices. CloudTruth establishes a must-have foundation of dynamic and automated configuration, which can be consumed by all stages of a GitOps workflow and unifying the DevSecOps demands of the organization. With CloudTruth, the new paradigm is to expect both an increase in security compliance and significant velocity gains.

"Our GitOps practice is driven by strong demand from organizations seeking to bridge the gap between development and operations by leveraging Git as a single source of truth for the entire software delivery processes," said Jay Pasteris, CIO and CISO at Blue Mantis. "CloudTruth's self-service automation in GitMantis empowers our clients with functionality that has been reserved for the top 1% because of cost and complexity and we see this as a game-changer for the broader market."

CloudTruth / GitMantis Solutions

Infrastructure Automation

Managed CI/CD Pipeline

Declarative Deployment Platform

Managed Dynamic Secrets and Security

Holistic Observability

With this dedicated practice and more than three decades of advanced technology leadership, Blue Mantis is well-positioned to help organizations unlock the full potential of GitOps.

For more information about Blue Mantis' GitOps practice and services, please visit https://www.bluemantis.com/gitmantis-a-turnkey-managed-gitops-platform/

ABOUT CLOUDTRUTH

CloudTruth is a self-service secrets & configuration engine that generates consistent config for infrastructure and applications with one-button simplicity. The engine connects to all your sources, decouples the management, and interfaces with existing deploy tool chains. Resulting in reliable and consistent deploys, easy secrets rotation, and enterprise-wide tracking and reporting. The CloudTruth engine overlays current workflows and teams stay working in familiar productive systems. To learn more about CloudTruth, visit cloudtruth.com.

Media Contact

Christian Tate, CloudTruth, 1 781.254.2581, [email protected], www.cloudtruth.com

SOURCE CloudTruth