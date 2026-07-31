Clova Health Appoints Renowned Healthcare Leader Dr. Larry Kaiser to Board of Directors

I believe this AI platform has the potential to improve health outcomes while significantly reducing long-term healthcare costs Post this

"I am honored to join Clova's Board of Directors," said Dr. Kaiser. "Artificial intelligence has tremendous potential to transform preventive healthcare by empowering individuals to better manage their health through personalized lifestyle interventions. Clova's vision of integrating continuous health data from wearable technologies - including continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), smart lifestyle tracking, ECG devices, and sleep monitoring - with personalized AI coaching represents an innovative & scalable approach to preventing and managing chronic disease. I believe this AI platform has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with chronic metabolic conditions while significantly reducing long-term healthcare costs."

About Dr. Larry Kaiser

Dr. Kaiser currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, a leading global consulting firm, where he advised healthcare organizations on strategy and transformation. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Executive Officer of several of the nation's leading academic health systems, including Temple University Health System, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System. An internationally recognized thoracic surgeon, physician-scientist, and healthcare executive, Dr. Kaiser has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific publications and is widely recognized for his contributions to healthcare leadership, translational research, and academic medicine.

About Clova Health

Clova Health is developing an AI-powered digital health platform focused on metabolic health, weight management, chronic disease prevention, and women's health. By integrating real-time data from wearable devices including CGM with advanced artificial intelligence, the platform delivers personalized guidance on nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management, and other lifestyle interventions. Clova's mission is to make evidence-based, AI-driven preventive healthcare more accessible and scalable, improving health outcomes while lowering healthcare costs for employers, health systems, government agencies, and payers.

Media Contact

Jessica Anders, Clova Health, 1 (610) 492-5715, [email protected], https://clovahealth.com

SOURCE Clova Health