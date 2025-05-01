Clover from PROCAN Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

"Clover empowers organizations to deploy scalable virtual training labs, seamlessly integrating Azure Virtual Desktop with LMS platforms to deliver impactful e-learning with lower costs and greater efficiency" Post this

Developed by Azure-certified experts, Clover provides institutions with cost-effective, high-performance virtual training labs that use Azure's multi-session capabilities and advanced automation. Trusted by leading educational organizations, Clover empowers educators and training providers to deliver immersive, practical learning environments efficiently, significantly reducing costs while maintaining enterprise-grade security, reliability, and ease of use.

"We are thrilled to have Clover available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Wajdi Louati, CEO of PROCAN. "Leveraging the powerful capabilities of Azure Virtual Desktop, Clover significantly reduces infrastructure costs while enabling effortless integration with leading LMS platforms and Microsoft 365. Through this collaboration, organizations worldwide can rapidly deploy scalable virtual training labs, driving impactful e-learning experiences with greater efficiency and lower overhead."

"Microsoft welcomes Clover to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like PROCAN help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About PROCAN

PROCAN is a global SaaS provider dedicated to revolutionizing virtual training and hands-on e-learning experiences. With its flagship solution, Clover, PROCAN enables educational institutions and training centers to deploy scalable, cost-effective virtual training labs powered by Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop. Trusted by educational leaders worldwide, PROCAN is committed to empowering educators and learners through innovative cloud solutions.

For more information about Clover, visit https://clover-vtl.com.

For more information, press only:

PROCAN

24, rue Louis Blanc

75010 Paris France

[email protected]

Media Contact

Wajdi LOUATI, Procan, 33 615116672, [email protected], https://www.procan-group.com/

SOURCE Procan