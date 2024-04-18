Cloverlane Recognized as 2024 Product of the Year USA Award Winner

This Seal recognizes our efforts in creating an innovative mattress, that provides a solution for our customers. Post this

"The Product of the Year Seal serves as a powerful endorsement in the modern retail era," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "The Seal recognizes innovation, enhancing the winners' visibility and credibility in the marketplace."

"It is an honor to be recognized as a 2024 Product of the Year winner for the mattress category," said Resident Home Co-Founder and Co-CEO Eric Hutchinson. "This Seal recognizes our efforts in creating an innovative mattress, that provides a solution for our customers."

The full list of 46 winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards was revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 8th at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Saturday Night Live Alums, Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat, hosting the Award Show.

For further information about Cloverlane visit http://www.cloverlane.com Additional details on the full list of 2024 Product of the Year Winners can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, along with on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) at #POYUSA2024.

About Cloverlane

At Cloverlane, sleep in much more than a basic need. To us, sleep is an art – because restorative rest has the power to truly transform you. Reach a new realm of rest and relaxation with the finest mattresses, frames, and beddings, Cloverlane is the luxury mattress brand from Resident Home, America's #1 mattress company. For more information visit https://www.cloverlane.com/.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

Media Contact

Emily Neglia, Marketing Maven, 8622198066, [email protected]

SOURCE Cloverlane