Cloverleaf Analytics and Exavalu Announce P&C Insurance ML App Store Initiative

"The P&C Insurance ML App Store will help insurers accelerate their innovation journey by leveraging pre-built machine learning models, customizing and calibrating for their needs, and integrating them into their operations" said Saurav Basu, President of Exavalu. Post this

"The P&C Insurance ML App Store will help insurers accelerate their innovation journey by leveraging pre-built machine learning models, customizing and calibrating for their needs, and integrating them into their operations," said Saurav Basu, President of Exavalu. "This call for submissions is great for insurance leaders who have a vision for what they'd want for their businesses but do not have the resources and/or the depth of insurance and data science expertise to develop and manage these applications internally. The deep expertise that Exavalu and Cloverleaf possess will help mark a new chapter in how insurers embrace emerging technologies and rapidly respond to a changing competitive environment."

In addition to the announcement of the app store and call for custom developments, Cloverleaf is providing an opportunity for insurers who want to see real-world, responsible, and valuable use of GenAI in action for free. The new Cloverleaf Speech Insights feature creates dynamic and in-depth insurance data dashboards within seconds or minutes with GenAI. Cloverleaf is inviting insurers to submit requests for a custom P&C data visualization that they would like created and Cloverleaf will email a video of the dashboard to the insurer.

Insurers can submit data visualization dashboard requests in the GenAI-powered Speech Insights here - https://cloverleafanalytics.com/make-your-voice-heard/.

"These initiatives are aimed at giving insurers quality solutions and strong confidence to use two technologies that have the potential to quickly and significantly transform an insurer's business for the better," said Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Cloverleaf. "Many carriers want to use GenAI and ML but simply do not know where and how to start. Thanks to our great partnership with Exavalu we will build an invaluable resource with the new app store. Additionally, our Speech Insights feature is a fantastic way for insurers to use GenAI today without spending months on experimentation and development."

About Cloverleaf Analytics:

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using AI, ML, NLP, Speech to Insights and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Exavalu

Exavalu is a Specialized Digital Transformation Advisor & Digital Solutions Partner for the Insurance Industry. Founded by former Industry CIOs and Consulting Executives with background in complex transformation and change Initiatives within the Insurance Industry, Exavalu brings the best in Strategic Advisory and Digital Solutions delivery on Industry leading technology platforms. For more information, please visit www.exavalu.com.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], Cloverleaf Analytics

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics