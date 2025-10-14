Cloverleaf Analytics and Stratus Partner to Transform P&C Insurance Data and Analytics

"Cloverleaf Analytics' AI Suite perfectly complements our services, allowing our clients to not only migrate efficiently but also to thrive by making smarter, data-driven decisions," said Britt Bahar, Chief Growth Officer of Stratus Post this

This partnership addresses these challenges head-on. Stratus brings its deep expertise in core insurance systems implementations, change management, and process optimization, ensuring insurers have the right people and processes in place for a successful cloud journey. Complementing this, Cloverleaf Analytics provides its cutting-edge analytics platform including the recently announced 2026 AI Suite, offering unified insurance decision intelligence that transforms complex data into predictive insights and operational agility.

"Our partnership with Stratus is a game-changer for P&C insurers navigating the complexities of cloud migration and data strategy, especially those utilizing Guidewire Cloud," said Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing, Cloverleaf Analytics. "By combining Stratus's proven implementation and process excellence with Cloverleaf's advanced AI-driven decision intelligence, we're not just offering technology; we're providing a complete solution. This ensures insurers can maximize their core systems investment, gain deeper insights, and future-proof their data strategy with the flexibility of openIDS."

A core tenet of this partnership is the commitment to data flexibility and customer choice. The joint offering ensures that insurers' data, particularly within the Guidewire Cloud ecosystem, can be integrated and leveraged in the openIDS format of their choice. This approach streamlines compliance, enhances interoperability, and gives insurers unprecedented control over their data assets.

"We recognize that moving to the cloud is a significant undertaking, and ensuring that our Guidewire Cloud customers can extract maximum value from their data is paramount," said Britt Bahar, Chief Growth Officer of Stratus. "Cloverleaf Analytics' AI Suite perfectly complements our services, allowing our clients to not only migrate efficiently but also to thrive by making smarter, data-driven decisions. Together, we are enabling a seamless transition to a truly intelligent and agile insurance enterprise, with the added benefit of open data standards that empower our customers."

Through this partnership, P&C insurers, particularly those leveraging Guidewire Cloud, can expect:

Accelerated Value: Faster time-to-insight and ROI from their cloud and data investments.

Enhanced Decision-Making: Predictive analytics and unified decision intelligence to improve underwriting, claims, and customer experience.

Operational Excellence: Optimized processes and workflows facilitated by Stratus' services and Cloverleaf's insights.

Data Flexibility: The ability to manage and utilize data in openIDS formats, ensuring future compatibility and reducing vendor lock-in.

The integrated offering from Cloverleaf Analytics and Stratus is available immediately, providing a compelling solution for any P&C insurer looking to transform their data into a strategic asset.

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is a pioneer in P&C insurance analytics and AI solutions, founded in 2015 as one of the first insurance-centric analytics providers. Cloverleaf helps insurers modernize core systems, improve operational efficiency, and create new digital business opportunities. By integrating AI, BI, ML, NLP, and advanced data analytics in a Decision Intelligence engine, Cloverleaf enables carriers to deliver greater value to policyholders in underwriting and claims. Learn more at cloverleafanalytics.com.

Part of the Linux Foundation's openIDL (open Insurance Data Link) initiative, openIDS is spearheading the development and adoption of open, non-proprietary, and universally accepted data standards. These efforts represent a critical first step toward building a transparent, and collaborative, data standard that can serve as a foundation for the industry's future. Cloverleaf Analytics is a member of the openIDL and contributed its insurance data model intellectual property to the openIDS.

About Stratus

Stratus Technology Services is a premier technology solutions provider specializing in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector. As a trusted system integrator, Stratus helps insurers optimize operations, implement cutting-edge solutions, and drive digital transformation. With a strong focus on talent, expertise, and customer success, Stratus leads the industry forward. For more information, please visit www.stratustech.com.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics