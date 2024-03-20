Cloverleaf Analytics Partners with Ogon Consulting Enhancing AI Insurance Insights for Guidewire InsuranceNow Customers

Kim Holmbeck, Assistance Vice President, Director of Program Management at Co-operative Insurance -"Their (Ogon) insights will guide Co-Operative Insurance towards a modernized data platform, leveraging the advanced capabilities offered by Cloverleaf." Post this

"Ogon's guidance, knowledge, and expertise in P&C Insurance and the InsuranceNow product has been pivotal in our partnership," said Kim Holmbeck, Assistance Vice President, Director of Program Management at Co-operative Insurance. "Their insights will guide Co-Operative Insurance towards a modernized data platform, leveraging the advanced capabilities offered by Cloverleaf."

Key features of the Insurance Intelligence Platform include:

An intuitive AI-driven analytics engine that simplifies complex insurance data analysis

Real-time insights that enable insurance companies to make rapid, informed decisions

Customizable dashboards that provide a comprehensive view of operational metrics

Advanced predictive models that anticipate trends and customer behaviors

Ankur Jaiswal, Director of Client Engagement at Ogon Consulting said, "The strategic partnership between Cloverleaf Analytics and Ogon is a game-changer. It addresses a critical need for integrated, actionable intelligence within the insurance sector. Cloverleaf's platform is cutting-edge, and this alliance is a testament to their commitment to driving the industry forward."

Moreover, the platform distinguishes itself by offering enhanced data management capabilities and a robust library of pre-built insurance KPIs—features that set Cloverleaf apart. Available now, InsuranceNow users looking to elevate their operations can immediately benefit from the Cloverleaf Insurance Intelligence Platform by reaching out to Ogon Consulting directly, initiating a transformative journey in insurance analytics.

Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Cloverleaf added, "The insurance industry thrives on quality relationships, and the Mutual Insurance community epitomizes this more than any industry segment. Cloverleaf's executive leadership was very impressed with how our friends at Ogon had close relationships with each of our existing or soon to be InsuranceNow customers that were at Guidewire Connections like Co-operative Insurance who recently joined the Cloverleaf INOW customer family. Witnessing firsthand Ogon's knowledgeable, caring, and personable approach to nurturing customer relationships resonates deeply with Cloverleaf's own commitment to exceptional customer care which is why we felt our companies would be great partners."

About Cloverleaf Analytics:

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using AI, ML, NLP, Speech to Insights and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. www.cloverleafanalytics.com

About Ogon Consulting:

Ogon Consulting, a niche provider of Insurance Technology Services and Solutions, excels in addressing intricate challenges within the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance sector. Leveraging profound industry expertise and cutting-edge technological solutions, we offer extensive assistance throughout the entire lifecycle of your P&C core system – from initial implementation to ongoing maintenance. Our specialized services and solutions centered around Guidewire InsuranceNow empower customers to outpace competitors, while our seasoned consulting team ensures project success and expedites execution.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], Cloverleaf Analytics

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics