Cloverleaf Analytics Selected by Pearl Holding Group to Transform Disparate Operational Data into Real-Time Strategic Intelligence

The intelligence that Cloverleaf will provide PHG with will enable the company to make faster and more accurate decisions in underwriting, claims, and client service.

Cloverleaf will introduce new levels of real-time insights that can be generated into vibrant dashboards with GenBI (GenAI + BI) within seconds to help reduce fraud, uncover new growth opportunities, and elevate relationships with the insured.

PHG will leverage the entire Cloverleaf Insurance Intelligence platform including 220+ out-of-the-box reports and dashboards, 950+ insurance KPIs, and 28 machine learning libraries including fraud detection. Besides transforming internal operations, the power of Cloverleaf will also enable PHG independent agent partners to offer more timely service to the insured.

"PHG has a wealth of unique data in its enterprise that when the light of Cloverleaf shines on it, will enable them to better navigate a complex, high-risk segment of the auto insurance market," said Michael Schwabrow, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cloverleaf Analytics. "Cloverleaf has a history of being a strategic intelligence partner of forward-thinking insurance businesses. We look forward to collaborating with PHG to take their business to the next level internally and for the insured."

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech to Insights, and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. Find out more at cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Pearl Holding Group

Pearl Holding Group (PHG) is a managing general agent and holding company that has been operating in the state of Florida since 1991. PHG represents Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company and Equity Insurance Company. PHG companies specialize in personal auto insurance with basic limits, providing consumers with a solid value for their insurance dollar. Pearl Holding Company consistently delivers outstanding quality and service to customers and agents. All policies are sold exclusively through independent licensed professional agents who offer knowledgeable advice and guidance to select the best combination of insurance coverages and costs to meet individual needs. For more information, visit Pearlholding.com.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

