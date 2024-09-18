Cloverleaf Analytics Transforms its Insurance Intelligence Platform with Multi-Vendor BI Integration

"Insurers use a wide variety of solutions in their application architecture and are looking for solutions that can easily integrate," said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent's North American insurance practice. Post this

"By enabling integration with Pyramid Analytics, Microsoft Power BI, and Qlik, we're dramatically expanding the accessibility of our platform," said Robert Clark, Founder and CEO of Cloverleaf. "Our mission has always been to transform how carriers use their data to deliver enhanced value to the insured and the carrier. This open approach allows us to extend our mission to a broader range of insurance companies, including those previously hesitant to adopt a new BI engine."

Cloverleaf customers also gain the significant benefit of realizing the power of GenAI technology through each BI provider:

"Insurers use a wide variety of solutions in their application architecture and are looking for solutions that can easily integrate," said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent's North American insurance practice. "Those that are open, vendor-agnostic platforms allow for easier integration, orchestration of data and processes, and simplify the process of unifying and understanding insurance data sources to fuel greater business growth and customer satisfaction."

Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Cloverleaf, added, "By offering integration with multiple leading BI platforms, we're opening the door for any carrier, MGA, or program administrator to leverage the power of the Cloverleaf Insurance Intelligence platform. This flexibility is a game-changer ensuring that carriers can harness our specialized data insights while working within their preferred analytical environment, driving innovation, efficiency, and growth."

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech to Insights and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 512-361-717 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics