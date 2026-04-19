Cloverleaf Analytics Unveils 2026 Insurance Decision Intelligence Platform

"Its implementation will free up our team to focus on strategic initiatives and better customer interactions rather than antiquated technology and business operations," said Mike Mobley, VP of Operations at Pearl Holding Group. Post this

In addition to the platform launch, Cloverleaf Analytics has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Insurtech Providers by Everest Group, solidifying its position as an industry leader. Furthermore, Cloverleaf's Founder and CEO, Robert Clark, has been named a finalist for Thought Leader of the Year in the PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries awards in the vendor category, highlighting his contributions to advancing the insurance industry.

"Cloverleaf Analytics has been listed in Everest Group's Top 50™ Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Technology Providers 2026 research. This recognition is attributed to its coverage across major P&C lines of business and key value-chain functions, along with its continued growth in North America," says Aurindum Mukherjee, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Its strategic investments in GenBI, conversational analytics, and AI-driven data integration within its Intelligent Insurance Platform, supported by an expanding partner ecosystem, underscore its focus on AI-led decision intelligence for P&C insurers."

After recently announcing Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance as its newest customer, Cloverleaf continues to build momentum with Pearl Holding Group now live on Cloverleaf Analytics for Guidewire InsuranceNow claims. Cloverleaf is also supporting Pearl's transition from legacy systems, with Policy operations currently being implemented.

This phased approach enables Pearl Holding Group to modernize its data infrastructure while laying the foundation for broader adoption of Cloverleaf's Insurance Decision Intelligence capabilities.

"We are excited to benefit from the streamlined claims operations and enhanced data integrity that Cloverleaf Analytics provides," said Mike Mobley, VP of Operations at Pearl Holding Group. "Its implementation will free up our team to focus on strategic initiatives and better customer interactions rather than antiquated technology and business operations."

More About the 2026 Platform Launch

The Cloverleaf Analytics Insurance Decision Intelligence Platform is designed to transform how insurance organizations handle data and decision-making processes. With built-in features such as intelligent field matching, a visual rule builder, and automated ETL script generation, the platform allows companies to reduce mapping time from hours to minutes, reducing human error and standardizing transformation logic across operations.

Benefits for Customers:

Reduced Time and Resources: Transforms data processing tasks that previously took days into minutes.

Enhanced Data Quality: Built-in business rules and validation mechanisms protect data integrity from the start.

Increased Autonomy: Business users can manage validation logic without relying solely on IT.

Additional Key Features of the Cloverleaf Analytics Platform:

AI-Powered Transformation Suggestions: Automatically generates SQL expressions for improved data manipulation.

Visual Canvas for Multi-Source Joins: Intuitive drag-and-drop interface for merging various data sources.

Automated Glue Script Generation: Seamlessly create production-ready ETL scripts, removing the burden from data engineers.

"The 2026 edition of our Insurance Decision Intelligence Platform isn't just an upgrade, it's a paradigm shift for how the insurance industry leverages data," said Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing of Cloverleaf Analytics. "We're moving beyond basic analytics to empower carriers with real-time, actionable intelligence that transforms decision-making, significantly reduces operational burden, and ultimately builds greater trust and efficiency across the ecosystem. This is about delivering unprecedented clarity and agility to our customers."

Cloverleaf Analytics is proud to be a Gold and Wi-Fi sponsor at the AAIS Main Event conference taking place from April 19-21 at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. Insurers interested in seeing how they can make better, faster decisions using Cloverleaf's Insurance Decision Intelligence platform can sign up for a 10-minute demo in advance of the event here. Cloverleaf Founder and CEO Robert Clark will also speak on April 21 in a session titled "Advancing the Industry Through Data Contribution and openIDS," alongside Josh Hershman of the Connecticut Insurance Department and Michael Payne of AAIS.

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is a leader in Insurance Decision Intelligence for P&C insurers, helping mid-to-large carriers turn complex insurance data into faster, better underwriting, claims, and operational decisions. The Cloverleaf Insurance Decision Intelligence platform is purpose-built to help carriers easily migrate disparate data from legacy, multi-core, Guidewire and other sources into an Insurance Decisioning Intelligence data lake, regardless of where the data lives. All insurance data in Cloverleaf supports the openIDS standard format. Learn more at www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics