Cloverleaf Ranks Among Top-Performing Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

We are honored to be named on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to our team whose passion and collaboration create an environment where everyone thrives. Post this

Cloverleaf is on a lofty mission to unleash people to do their best work by building thriving teams, starting with their own. The company meets regularly to recognize employees who are role-modeling its core values. Competencies based on core values are integrated into job descriptions, hiring, and 360 reviews.

"It takes the whole team to create a great place to work. In every meeting, every deliverable, each of us are creating our collective experience," said Kirsten Moorefield, CSO and Co-Founder of Cloverleaf. "I am so proud of how our team encourages, challenges, and supports each other as we creatively bring something brand new to our industry."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Cloverleaf

Cloverleaf is a powerful coaching tool that unleashes people to do their best work, together. Cloverleaf's technology sends personalized, workplace coaching tips that leverage respected psychology data from assessments like DISC, Enneagram, and CliftonStrengths. With a few sentences a day, it helps every person tap into their unique value, build understanding, and improve collaboration.

Cloverleaf integrates seamlessly into the systems teams already use every day, including Google Workplace, Microsoft 365, and Slack. Companies like HP Enterprise, Kroger, and Monster Energy have already turned to Cloverleaf to maximize their organization's talent. Every month, Cloverleaf sends out millions of tips to more than one million users, 30,000 teams, and hundreds of coaches, helping people at the world's best companies thrive at work. Learn more at https://cloverleaf.me/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Melanie Anderson, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-225-7148, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Pitch Public Relations