Cloverleaf Revamps Insurance Analytics Platform in V4.0 With 50% Data Upload Speed Increase, Better Data Storage, and New Customization Features for Insurers

"By streamlining and simplifying the loading process we have solved the main problem that has caused internal issues with carriers moving to our platform," said Robert Clark, Founder and CEO of Cloverleaf Analytics.

The new customization capabilities enable insurance companies to continuously expand the amounts and types of data that can be stored, analyzed, and visualized in Cloverleaf. This is vital for insurers as they embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology advances that rely on massive amounts of quality data.

With Cloverleaf GenBI (Generative Business Intelligence), technical and non-technical users can simply state a question or problem that they need information about, and AI in Cloverleaf GenBI will automatically generate dashboards with real-time pertinent insights.

"Knowledge workers will be more productive, and senior executives will be more effective in guiding their insurance businesses to success with the enhancements that we have made," said Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing of Cloverleaf Analytics. "Forward-thinking insurers must have a viable strategy for how they will adopt AI in a meaningful way, address changes in customer expectations, and ensure valuable institutional knowledge that resides within soon-to-retire employees stays with the business. Our new data lake, customization, vendor-neutral BI, and GenBI capabilities check all these boxes for P&C insurers of any size."

Insurance customers will benefit from carriers empowered by more intelligent and holistic insurance insights in Cloverleaf through better rates, underwriting, and claims management.

Additional Information about Cloverleaf Analytics 4.0

Having transactional big data located in a data warehouse instead of an ODS enables Cloverleaf to offer more extensive drill-down capabilities without having to cross data sources.

Cloverleaf now has greater ability to import data from other systems and third-party sources for integration into the insurance data lake providing some of the most powerful, holistic insurance insights available in the industry.

Cloverleaf Analytics 4.0 and the new vendor-neutral BI capabilities are available now. Click here to set up a demo.

