Cloverleaf Strengthens Company Growth with Strategic Infusion of Talent

"I am thrilled to join Cloverleaf and contribute to its mission of empowering organizations with transformative coaching solutions," said Burrall. "I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our reach and help more enterprises achieve their development goals."

Led by co-founders CEO Darrin Murriner and CSO Kirsten Moorefield, Cloverleaf has continued to experience robust growth, tripling its revenue since June 2022, driven by increasing demand for its automated coaching solutions. Earlier this year, the company announced its $7.3 million Series A extension funding round, bringing the total funding raised to $20 million to date. The infusion of capital is a testament to the confidence investors have in Cloverleaf's vision and the value it delivers to its clients and will further accelerate its expansion and innovation efforts.

In 2023, Cloverleaf achieved recognition on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America, with an impressive 1,243% growth over a three-year period.

Additionally, it clinched the title of the fastest-growing company in its region, ranking #1 in Cincinnati and #3 in Ohio. Further solidifying its success, Cloverleaf has earned a place on Inc. magazine's prestigious list of Best Workplaces for 2023 and 2024.

About Cloverleaf

Cloverleaf is a powerful coaching tool that unleashes people to do their best work, together. Cloverleaf's technology sends personalized, workplace coaching tips that leverage respected psychology data from assessments like DISC, Enneagram, and CliftonStrengths. With a few sentences a day, it helps every person tap into their unique value, build understanding, and improve collaboration.

Cloverleaf integrates seamlessly into the systems teams already use every day, including Google Workplace, Microsoft 365, and Slack. Companies like HP Enterprise, Kroger, and Monster Energy have already turned to Cloverleaf to maximize their organization's talent. Every month, Cloverleaf sends out millions of tips to more than one million users, 30,000 teams, and hundreds of coaches, helping people at the world's best companies thrive at work. Learn more at https://cloverleaf.me/.

