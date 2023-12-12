Clovity Achieves Gold Solution Partner Status in Atlassian Solution Partner Program

Clovity maintains its expertise in Atlassian products, achieving Gold Partner Status within the Atlassian Solution Partner Program.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clovity, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, is proud to announce its designation as a Gold Solution Partner as part of the Atlassian Solution Partner program. This achievement highlights Clovity's unwavering commitment and dedication to delivering immense value to customers.
Gold Solution Partners like Clovity are highly trained and deeply committed to their Atlassian practice. They possess advanced product knowledge, excel in product configuration, and offer robust implementation services to ensure the success of their customers' projects. As a Gold Solution Partner, Clovity is well-equipped to provide superior solutions that drive business outcomes and transform organizations.
Clovity's journey as a Solution Partner began with its designation as a Silver Partner in the Atlassian Solution Partner program. Coming from a strong foundation of expertise in DevOps, Agile, and ITSM, Clovity rapidly gained recognition for its professional services, Add-Ons, training, and managed services, working seamlessly with the entire Atlassian product suite.
"Being designated as a Gold Solution Partner by Atlassian is a significant milestone for Clovity. Our team's commitment to staying at the forefront of Atlassian suite of products, combined with our advanced expertise, enables us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to be recognized for our dedication in delivering value and driving digital transformation." – Anuj Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, Clovity.
Atlassian's Solution Partner program recognizes depth of expertise and experience with Atlassian products. As a Gold Solution Partner, Clovity has been recognized as a niche consulting firm with specialized knowledge and proven capabilities in delivering and implementing Atlassian-based solutions that drive customer success.
To learn more about Clovity's comprehensive Atlassian service offerings, visit this link.
About Clovity
Clovity, a San Francisco-based IoT-as-a-Service platform provider, excels in digital transformation and offers three engagement models] Talent Partner Hiring, Managed Teams or Projects, and IoT-as-a-Service, emphasizing expertise in IoT, Digital, Data, Cloud, Enterprise Apps Integration, and Agile practices. Their proprietary platform, CSensorNet, delivers edge computing, AI, and cloud-agnostic solutions. Recognized for thought leadership and innovation, Clovity serves the Federal Government, State of California, State of Massachusetts, State of Minnesota, State of Illinois, and multiple Fortune 500/1000 companies. Clovity's achievements include the Inc. 5000 list and IoT Innovator Awards.
Media Contact
Natalie Carter, Clovity, (925)-264-6360, [email protected], www.clovity.com
SOURCE Clovity
