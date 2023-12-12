Clovity Achieves Gold Solution Partner Status in Atlassian Solution Partner Program

Being designated as a Gold Solution Partner by Atlassian is a significant milestone for Clovity. Our team's commitment to staying at the forefront of Atlassian suite of products, combined with our advanced expertise, enables us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers. Post this

Clovity's journey as a Solution Partner began with its designation as a Silver Partner in the Atlassian Solution Partner program. Coming from a strong foundation of expertise in DevOps, Agile, and ITSM, Clovity rapidly gained recognition for its professional services, Add-Ons, training, and managed services, working seamlessly with the entire Atlassian product suite.

"Being designated as a Gold Solution Partner by Atlassian is a significant milestone for Clovity. Our team's commitment to staying at the forefront of Atlassian suite of products, combined with our advanced expertise, enables us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to be recognized for our dedication in delivering value and driving digital transformation." – Anuj Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, Clovity.

Atlassian's Solution Partner program recognizes depth of expertise and experience with Atlassian products. As a Gold Solution Partner, Clovity has been recognized as a niche consulting firm with specialized knowledge and proven capabilities in delivering and implementing Atlassian-based solutions that drive customer success.

To learn more about Clovity's comprehensive Atlassian service offerings, visit this link.

About Clovity

Clovity, a San Francisco-based IoT-as-a-Service platform provider, excels in digital transformation and offers three engagement models] Talent Partner Hiring, Managed Teams or Projects, and IoT-as-a-Service, emphasizing expertise in IoT, Digital, Data, Cloud, Enterprise Apps Integration, and Agile practices. Their proprietary platform, CSensorNet, delivers edge computing, AI, and cloud-agnostic solutions. Recognized for thought leadership and innovation, Clovity serves the Federal Government, State of California, State of Massachusetts, State of Minnesota, State of Illinois, and multiple Fortune 500/1000 companies. Clovity's achievements include the Inc. 5000 list and IoT Innovator Awards.

Media Contact

Natalie Carter, Clovity, (925)-264-6360, [email protected], www.clovity.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Clovity