Clovity and SAP Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Cloud-Enabled Transformations

With this partnership, Clovity will offer end-to-end solutions that integrate SAP's market-leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems with their own cutting-edge technologies. The synergy between SAP's robust ERP systems and Clovity's cutting-edge IoT solutions creates a uniquely powerful partnership. By seamlessly integrating SAP solutions with Clovity's IoT technologies, businesses can achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency, visibility, and data-driven decision-making. This combination empowers organizations to not only stay competitive but also lead in their respective industries.

"We are thrilled to partner with SAP and combine our strengths in digital transformation and cloud technology," said Anuj Sachdeva, CEO of Clovity. "This collaboration will enable us to deliver comprehensive solutions that empower businesses across industries to unlock new and bigger opportunities for success," he added.

About Clovity

Clovity is a San Francisco based IoT-as-a-Service platform provider powered by CSensorNet and Digital Transformation professional and managed services provider in IoT Digital, Cloud and Data who has earned the trust of top Fortune 500 Companies. Clovity has 3 levels of engagement models.

Level One is Talent Partner Hiring (TPH) and IT Staffing engagement model that helps companies procure these hard to find skill sets and allows them to be used as they are needed. This is called our Clovity Flex-Model. Level Two engagement focuses on providing managed teams or projects (MTP) for niche skill-sets deployed for a fixed period or fixed scope and it is based on milestone based delivery coupled with our best practices. It is basically Clovitys Professional Services divisions covering stand-alone, nearshore, and offshore managed team & projects. Level 3 is the engaging Clovity and utilizing our proprietary IoT platform CSensorNet to provide IoT-as-a-Service model. Overall, we focus on IoT, Digital, Data, Cloud, Enterprise Apps Integration & Agile practice areas.

Our proprietary platform CSensorNet connects companies to their assets and the world of things around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud-agnostic, and network, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization. Our deployments provide IoT capabilities in days, not months, Clovity simplifies the deployment, management & operations of IoT solutions. We operate in several models of IoT deployment, the most relevant is IoT-as-a-Service. By providing all hardware, software, and professional support all for a single monthly price. Our service includes data analytics, 24x7 tech support, hardware replenishment or replacement, an online customer portal, and a team of engineers to ensure the solutions are future-proof.

Clovity's strategy is focused on high growth in mid-market enterprises, providing pre-integrated solutions with seamless orchestration from device-to-cloud-to-business. Our success is founded on industry thought leadership and technology innovation that is IoT, Cloud, Consumerization, and Big Data focused, for several verticals including Industrial, Agriculture, Telecom, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, and Retail industries. Clovity has developed real-world use cases and 'disruptive solutions' for these and many other industry domains with fully referenceable customer base.

Whether at the forefront of working with our clients on 5G products for the next generation of Smart Cities or Smart Infrastructure, Smart Sustainable Buildings, Connected Healthcare, and Connected Spaces, or developing new solutions for global Asset Tracking and Asset Management, our services can scale to meet any demand and in any vertical.

We are a supplier to the Federal Government, numerous Public sector organizations like the State of California, the State of Massachusetts, the State of Minnesota, the State of Illinois, and multiple Fortune 500/1000 companies. We are a minority-owned business enterprise and Diversified & Inclusive certified. In addition to being in 2023's Inc. 5000 list, Clovity was also selected in the top quarter of all companies award in 2021 and 2022, USPAACCS Fast 50 Asian American Business Award for Top US Asian Owned Companies in 2022, and Top 100 for 2023, Gold for Best of IoT - Smart Buildings by IoT Innovator Award 2022, 2020 Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market and again in 2021 as "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year by IoT Vendor Breakthrough Awards and in the Top 50 IoT Enterprise growth companies for 2018 & 2019 by CIO Review Magazine.

More about SAP

Founded in 1972, the company was initially called System Analysis Program Development (Systemanalyse Programmentwicklung), later abbreviated to SAP. Since then, it has grown from a small, five-person endeavor to a multinational enterprise headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

With the introduction of its original SAP R/2 and SAP R/3 software, SAP established the global standard for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Now, SAP S/4HANA takes ERP to the next level by using the power of in-memory computing to process vast amounts of data and to support advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The company's integrated applications connect all parts of a business into an intelligent suite on a fully digital platform, thereby replacing the process-driven, legacy platform. Today, SAP has more than 230 million cloud users, more than 100 solutions covering all business functions, and the largest cloud portfolio of any provider.

