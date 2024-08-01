Clovity Appoints Bhawna Vats as Sr. Director to Drive DEI and Sustainability Initiatives Across North America and EMEA

Diversity isn't just a commitment; it's our guiding principle to create a fair and inclusive environment for our employees while staying dedicated as a certified MBE. Post this

Clovity has a long-standing commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion, and environmental stewardship. "Bhawna's appointment marks a significant advancement in our persistent effort to establish an inclusive culture and equitable opportunities for professional growth within our team. Simultaneously, we remain dedicated to environmental responsibility," said Anuj Sachdeva, CEO of Clovity.

Bhawna Vats will also focus on strengthening supplier diversity, understanding its crucial role in innovation, and giving the company an edge over its competitors. Since Clovity is itself a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), this commitment to inclusivity goes even further. Supplier diversity promotes the inclusion of businesses owned by diverse individuals in an organization's supply chain, allowing Clovity to leverage a broad range of perspectives to enhance creativity and drive overall economic growth.

"I am proud to step into this new role at Clovity, where I can help strengthen our DEI goals. Diversity isn't just a commitment; it's our guiding principle to create a fair and inclusive environment for our employees while staying dedicated as a certified MBE. I look forward to working on these initiatives and contributing to Clovity's ongoing success," shared Bhawna Vats.

Clovity's dedication to diversity and inclusion is reflected in their certifications and recognized achievements:

Certified MBE by Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC), the parent organization being National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

Certified as a Minority Business by the Supplier Clearinghouse California

Recognized as a Minority-owned US Government Vendor by SAM

Certified MBE by the State of Illinois Business Enterprise Program (BEP)

Recipient of the Fast American Asian Business Award from the United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) for 3 years in a row, from 2022 to 2024

About Clovity:

Clovity, headquartered in San Francisco, is a leader in AI-powered Process Transformation and crafting Smart Use cases for businesses across various sectors. With a commitment to innovation, Clovity has become a trusted partner for top Fortune 500 companies and the public sector.

Offering a range of services in Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Enterprise Workflow Management (EWM), DevOps/DevSecOps (CI/CD), Cloud Solutions, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), our mission is to empower businesses to revolutionize their processes and capabilities for the digital future.

Our accolades include being in 2023's Inc. 5000 list, as well as being selected in the top quarter of Inc. 5000 lists in 2021 and 2022. We have been honored with the Fast American Asian Business Award from the United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024, and been awarded the "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year" in 2021 by the IoT Vendor Breakthrough Awards. Additionally, we were honored as the "Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" in 2020 and included in the "Top 50 IoT Enterprise Growth Companies" for 2018 and 2019 by CIO Review Magazine, underscoring our innovative capabilities.

As a supplier to the Federal Government and several states including California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Illinois, Clovity proves its trusted capabilities on a large scale. Our status as a minority-owned business enterprise and recognition in Diversity & Inclusion further distinguish us in the industry.

Join us on a transformative journey where pioneering innovation meets unparalleled expertise. Discover how Clovity is leading the charge in AI-powered Digital Transformation, shaping smart and future-ready enterprises.

Follow our journey and connect with us:

LinkedIn: Clovity on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Alisha Siddhartha, Clovity, 9252646360, [email protected], www.clovity.com

Twitter

SOURCE Clovity